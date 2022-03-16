Netskope taps Okta’s Matt Paull for APJ channel leadership

Looks to help partners build profitable Netskope practices and long-term relationships.

Matt Paull (Netskope) Credit: Netskope

Cloud security vendor Netskope has appointed former Okta Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) channel chief Matt Paull to lead its regional partner ecosystem.

Based in Sydney, Paull will now hold the title of VP of channel sales for APJ and will be responsible for establishing, managing and growing Netskope's network of alliance and channel partners in the region.

Paull has more than a decade of experience in the channel space in cyber security, having held similar responsibilities at major cyber security players such as Fortinet, StorageCraft, Symantec and more recently as director of regional alliances APJ at Okta.

Netskope described Paull as an “experienced channel leader, with a background in building teams and go-to-market strategies across the APJ region”.

"I believe in Netskope's vision and that security service edge is the future of cyber security,” Paull said. “Our local traction in the region and globally is a clear validation of this vision and our partners and channel network plays an instrumental role in feeding this growth.

“Our goal is to build profitable Netskope practices and strive for long-term partnerships with players who, like us, believe security service edge is the ultimate response to the ever-changing challenge of keeping organisations and their employees safe from cyber threats."

The appointment coincides with the launch of Netskope’s global Evolve Partner Program, which is designed to offer new benefits, incentives and program opportunities to its partner ecosystem.

The new program will come with three levels for partners, including a new Authorised level, which provides an entry point. This will sit alongside Gold and Platinum levels that deliver greater discount advantages for top partners, amongst other benefits.

Netskope has also added two new paths to guide partners toward achieving top technical certifications, including certifications to become a Certified Cloud Security Administrator or Certified Cloud Security Integrator.

In addition, it has introduced a new Service Delivery Specialisation as part of the Evolve Partner Program.

“Partners building out implementation and activation offerings now have a path to specialisation: recognising partner technical expertise, customer focus and services scale,” the vendor said in a statement.

Netskope first launched in Australia six years ago and and then expanded across Asia Pacific in 2016 under the leadership of Tony Burnside.