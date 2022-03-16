MSD wrestles with ICT legacy, outlines multi-million dollar investments

Ministry is investing heavily to achieve transformation and improve services online and off.

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is wrestling to stay ahead of its technical debt as one system reaches its third decade.

It has become increasingly difficult to maintain and support these systems while delivering timely policy changes and ensuring positive experiences for clients, partners, and staff, the ministry told Parliament's social services and community committee earlier this month.

"If the ministry’s systems are not available and fit for purpose for staff, clients or partners, delivery of critical MSD services could be significantly impacted and may result in failure to help New Zealanders in need," the ministry wrote in answer to the committee's questions.

In addition, as with all organisations, MSD faced growing cyber security risks which had to be continuously monitored and mitigated.

The ministry recently updated its technology strategy to help it articulate the shifts needed to improve its services, enhance workforce skills, reduce IT risks and enable ways of working and to deliver transformation.

"Investment has been provided to help mitigate MSD’s critical IT risks and there are a number of programmes underway to further modernise and strengthen the availability and resilience of its core systems," the ministry reported.

These include modernising the way MSD identified clients, staff and partners and modernising infrastructure to increase reliability and security.

Programs also include replacing MSD's data warehouse, increasing the resilience of core systems, building cloud capability, strengthening security controls and improving the way MSD manages and supports its IT assets.

On one count, the situation was already improving: while there were seven priority one outages in the financial year to 30 June, 2021, there had been only one during the current year so far to 31 January, 2022.

Major work activities for the next 12 months included enabling platforms-as-a-service (PaaS) and accelerating the transition to cloud services with a budget of $6.1 million.

Re-platforming the benefits and entitlements system was budgeted at $8.8 million in capital spending and $8.1 million in operational spending until 2029. The whole of life cost of that project was $65.7 million.

An identity management project for clients partners and staff was budgeted at $8.7 million.



Creating the right digital workspace was budgeted at $10 million while the Te Hauora data warehouse replacement had a whole of life cost through to 2029 of $116.1 million.

"There are many parallels between Te Pae Tawhiti and [the] Inland Revenue’s business transformation programme," the ministry reported.

"Because of this, MSD has developed strong working relationships with Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation to gain insights and understand the lessons learnt from its transformation programmes."



Projects already well under way include a financial management system replacement expected to cost $31.4 million and a payroll system replacement, budgeted at $16 million.



MSD was voted $137 million to deal with its legacy challenges in the 2019 Budget with more added in subsequent years.