Inde Technology bags advanced certifications for key Microsoft services

Rik Roberts (Inde Technology) Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based Inde Technology has claimed bragging rights after achieving New Zealand and A/NZ regional firsts in Microsoft advanced specialisations.



Last month, Inde became the first business in A/NZ to achieve the Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation in networking services and the first in Aotearoa to achieve it for modernisation of web applications to Microsoft Azure.

Achieving these meant Inde, which also has offices in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin, had been audited to show their processes stood up to leading industry standards, the company said. Inde had to provide evidence that its continually followed processes that aligned to Microsoft's best practices that were proven to benefit customers.

"Inde Technology is an enterprise IT provider that prides itself on being specialists that are willing to learn, and outcome-focused," said Inde’s chief technology officer, Rik Roberts.

“Our values are at the centre of everything we do, from who we hire, the customers we choose and the solutions we propose to our deliberately developmental culture and the fact that we are employee-owned. It’s amazing what can happen when everyone is striving to achieve great outcomes and drive the business forward.”

Vanessa Sorenson, managing director of Microsoft NZ, said Inde was the perfect example of a business that was not content with achieving excellence, "because in this industry the bar is always being raised higher and the world is always evolving."

"It is consistently striving to reach even higher levels of excellence tomorrow, and helping bring customers along on that journey, which is the essence of a great Microsoft partner and an outstanding technology company," Sorenson said.

Inde has also been validated as having the technical capabilities to deliver advanced services in Windows Server and SQL Server migration to Microsoft Azure as well as claiming gold competencies in areas including application development, integration, data analytics, security, cloud productivity and collaboration among others.

Last year, Inde delivered a cloud migration for Southern DHB. Over three months, Inde moved the organisation -- which consists of Invercargill, Dunedin and Queenstown hospitals, as well as 5500 staff members and 350,000 patients -- from a legacy on-premises environment to a consumption-based solution that utilised Citrix Cloud services.





