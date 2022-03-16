Mike Jenkins to chair Salesforce partner Be Intelligent

The Instillery founder tapped to chair one of its partners after joining its board last year.

Mike Jenkins (The Instillery) Credit: The Instillery

Auckland-based Salesforce partner and consultancy Be Intelligent has appointed The Instillery founder Mike Jenkins as chairman.

The move comes after Be Intelligent and The Instillery formed a partnership in 2021 and Jenkins joined the Be Intelligent board.

“One of the reasons behind our success to date has been our focus on securing the right people with the right attitude and combination of functional and technical experience to support our clients to take their businesses to the next level," said Mikal Todd, Be Intelligent founder and CEO.

“I am delighted to have Mike joining the Be Intelligent whānau because I know he is uniquely positioned to take our business to the next level, particularly as we look to further grow our presence beyond Aotearoa."



Founded in 2018, Be Intelligent specialises in digital transformation and experience optimisation. The business said it had grown rapidly, at over 100 per cent a year, in a highly competitive market dominated by large international consultancies.

Starting with a three-member team and a handful of clients, Be Intelligent now boasted 30 experienced consultants across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), more than 60 clients and what it described as a "zero failure record" of project delivery.

Jenkins said Be Intelligent was an expert at delivering a real time, single pane of glass view of the customer journey for clients.

“With a dramatic increase in remote work on the back of Covid-19, it makes sense that we’ll see even more organisations look to digital selling and marketing to stay afloat but also ways to leverage data to empower their remote workforce while enabling enhanced accountability and productivity for these distributed teams," he said.

"On top of that, the majority of Kiwi businesses have really struggled to get their heads around how artificial intelligence [AI] and data-driven intelligence can be leveraged in their businesses to deliver measurable results in their own unique industry verticals."

Salesforce had dramatically improved collaboration and business intelligence but most importantly it had also enabled a faster time to value for clients, Jenkins said.

"They’ve achieved this by breaking down traditional business silos by combining platforms like Quip, Salesforce Meetings with Salesforce Anywhere, Tableau, Mulesoft and probably the biggest of all, the multi-billion dollar acquisition of Slack,” he added.

Last November, The Instillery appointed Michael Russell as CEO while Jenkins took on the role of non-executive director to guide the company from its start-up phase into scale-up. Russell was founder of Origin, which merged with The Instillery in 2019.



Jenkins was born in the Horowhenua District and described himself as proudly Ngati Raukawa. Be Intelligent walks the talk on being a values driven organisation, he said; the company has a deep focus on sustainability and diversity with over 60 per cent of their team female and over 20 per cent Māori or Pasifika.

In addition to his roles at The Instillery and farm automation specialist Knode, Jenkins is a trustee of Elevating Aotearoa’s Future. He was the winner of the CEO of the year award at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2020 and the emerging ICT leader of the year award at the New Zealand CIO awards in 2016.