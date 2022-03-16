Process automation specialist Quanton ramps up C-suite engagement

Holistic approach to customers will include helping them meet their business KPIs.

Ursula Riemer (Quanton) Credit: Supplied

Kiwi business process automation provider Quanton is boosting its focus on customers by appointing a strategic engagement director.

Ursula Riemer has more than 25 years of multinational industry and robotic process automation (RPA) experience working with enterprise customers. Recent roles include a stint at market leader and Quanton partner UiPath, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021.

“We have known Ursula for a number of years and have worked with her in the past, so when the opportunity came up for her to join Quanton we jumped at it because we know what a talent she is," said Quanton managing director and founder Garry Green.

"Ursula brings a wealth of experience to assist our customers and help them open up new opportunities to drive business improvement."

The role was indicative of how Quanton was taking things to a more strategic level as automation becomes a C-level business imperative, Riemer said. Key areas of focus in the position are to help organisations overcome challenges such as resource constraints, often related to COVID-19, skills shortages and increased demand for digital engagement.

Technology wasn’t the only driver, Riemer said, as she will also be taking a wider and more holistic approach to business improvement and customer engagement, focusing on helping customers meet business key performance indicators (KPI).

“The aim is to bring an outward focused approach to customer engagement and to partner with our customers to help drive business agility through process improvement," she said.

“Improving the way we operate and doing more with less staff is becoming a business imperative."

Green said Riemer connected with people, listened, understood what their problems were and helped them find the best possible solution.

"In the last 10-plus years she’s been working in the automation space and has worked for multiple technology vendors, so she understands the market and the best fit solution for customers,” he said.

Riemer will work with all levels of enterprise, corporate and public sector clients to improve day-to-day customer and employee engagement and experiences.

“Our aim is to help customers grow automation as an enterprise capability with good governance to deliver on strategic growth and cost reduction objectives,” Riemer said.

The next step in the digital revolution, she said, would see organisations changing their business models even further away from bricks and mortar and toward digital engagement.

"Smart phones and apps have created an expectation of immediate response and instant gratification, which means companies must elevate automation as a business imperative," Riemer said.

While there was often a large focus on growing the customer base, Riemer's role would also see her helping existing customers as they continued their automation journeys.

“Quanton has grown to the extent that we now have the ability and capacity to really deepen our relationships with clients and grow the relationship and intent," she added.