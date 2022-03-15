Salesforce anoints Auckland-based Micado as official reseller

Hans Arz (Micado) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based Micado is now an official Salesforce cloud reseller, offering what it describes as a one-stop-shop for customers investing in digital transformation.

CEO Hans Arz said as the world awakened to the post-COVID-19 reality, it was becoming evident a new "digital age" was dawning. To succeed, businesses had to better understand and proactively serve customer needs.

"Becoming a Salesforce reseller is a natural progression and extension of Micado’s value proposition that enables us to engage with our customers much earlier in their transformation journey to better serve their data-powered CRM [customer relationship management] needs," Arz said.

Many customers preferred to have one relationship with a local partner to help them maximise adoption and ROI (return on investment) and to guide them through their journey from licensing to implementation, he said.

Being able to transact directly with Salesforce consulting partners like Micado helped end users access the power of the platform.

“The digital imperative has never been more compelling," said Tara Ridley, VP alliances and channels at Salesforce Australia and New Zealand. "Many businesses have gone from digital-maybe to digital-first almost overnight."

The cloud reseller programme was crucial to help more businesses accelerate their transformations by giving Salesforce new reach and scale through partners.

Micado's Salesforce practice lead, Dillon Macfarlane, said the company's local market knowledge combined with Salesforce’s product portfolio would provide customers of all sizes with efficient, outcome-driven solutions to transform their businesses.

Salesforce's cloud reseller programme was launched early last year.