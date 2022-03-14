Datacom bags gold in Adobe solution partner programme

Datacom was the first company outside the US to adopt Adobe's Experience Manager as a cloud service.

Elias Billeh (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Building on a decades long partnership, Kiwi ICT services giant Datacom has won gold status in Adobe's solution partner programme.

Datacom associate director digital platforms Elias Billeh said achieving gold partnership and specialisation status recognised the expertise of the team and their commitment to understanding what was possible with Adobe technologies.

“We’ve shown that we’re a trusted partner that can deliver at scale in Australia and New Zealand," Billeh said. "We’ve helped companies in a range of industries – from banking to primary industries, insurance to retail – to really change the way they engage with and serve their customers.”

Billeh said the award was also a reflection of the projects his team had been privileged to work on.

“Gold partner status is testament to Datacom’s proven capabilities and highly successful customer implementations," said Adobe’s senior director APAC partner sales, Philip Cronin. "I look forward to continuing our work with Datacom to drive further customer success.”

Adobe New Zealand country manager Jason Satherley said Datacom was the first New Zealand-based partner to achieve gold level partnership and specialisation status with Adobe Experience Manager.

“With customer experience expectations soaring during Covid-19, this recognition underscores Datacom’s strategic and technical expertise, together with their commitment to helping our mutual customers deliver more personalised and relatable experiences," he said.

The Adobe solution partner programme was designed for companies that put Adobe technologies to work through implementations, creative services, technological innovations, solution development, system integration, and strategic thought leadership.

There were five levels of partnership, peaking at platinum. Gold partners were companies that had developed specialised Adobe practices in multiple Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

Elias said Adobe’s shift to consumption-based pricing over the last two years had made its cloud technologies really accessible to small and medium enterprises, and simple to scale for larger companies.

Datacom was the first company outside of the US to adopt Adobe's Experience Manager as a cloud service, giving the team additional insights into how it can be used to engage with customers and deliver better experiences.