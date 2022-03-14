Chorus: 13,500 customers to face copper disconnection in 2022

Chorus is preparing to switch off its first copper cabinets

JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Chorus

Network provider Chorus will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March as it continues its fibre network upgrade.

The company today urged customers to move off its copper lines where feasible while it followed the processes set out in regulator the Commerce Commission's copper withdrawal code.

Chorus CEO JB Rousselot encouraged those who remain on copper to contact their provider and make the change. The process allowed time to choose the alternative technology that best suited their needs.

"In areas where fibre is readily available, we believe it offers the best connectivity option, with the least carbon emissions," he said. "However, we're 100 per cent committed to maintaining the copper network in locations where fibre is not currently available."

Chorus' copper switch-off will only occur in areas where fibre is available and voice-only services continue to be available for those who want them. Chorus planned to send copper withdrawal notices to a further 13,500 customers or about three per cent of its copper base, this year.

Rousselot said this was not a mass switch-off of copper, but a continual transition to improved technology as and where it becomes available.

"Our priority is to keep New Zealanders connected with a fixed line, without interruption, no matter what the technology option they choose," he said.

The switch-off comes as the ultra-fast broadband fibre rollout tracked ahead of schedule. Eighty-seven per cent of New Zealanders will be able to access fibre by the end of the year, Chorus said.

Parliament agreed in 2018 that copper should be deregulated and instructed the Commerce Commission to create a code that would allow Chorus to withdraw copper services in fibre areas.



The code was trialled among less than one per cent of the half-million customers using copper in 2021. Chorus said it kept affected customers fully informed and gave them information on what options were available.

"For more than a century, copper lines have played a crucial role in telecommunications in New Zealand – supporting landline calls and, more recently, allowing us to connect to the internet. Copper continues to deliver a reliable service," said Rousselot.

"But with new technology and data consumption rising exponentially, fibre is how we use the internet now. It's important that those who can access our future-proofed fibre network know that they can connect and do so if they wish."

In Chorus’ completed fibre areas 67 per cent of households had already connected. More than 23 per cent of fibre customers opting for a gigabit connection.

More information is available here or customers can contact their phone and internet provider.