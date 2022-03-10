SSS IT Security Specialists rings in executive changes

Eyeing growth, SSS formalises its leadership into CEO, CIO and CTO roles.

Ashton Jones (SSS IT Security Specialists) Credit: SSS IT Security Specialists

SSS IT Security Specialists is establishing a new executive structure to execute its vision, oversee strategic activities and set a new company direction.

The new structure will see current general manager Ashton Jones become chief executive officer, public key infrastructure (PKI) specialist Paul Platen move to chief information officer and chief architect Tim Jackson become chief technology officer.

The structure would provide a broader range of skills, knowledge and experience to support the company's vision and growth.

SSS was established eight years ago as the IT security division of Scientific Software and Systems. Before the renaming, SSS had been involved in IT security for around 20 years already.

After initially focusing on reselling IT security products, the company shifted to include a range of other cyber security consulting and managed service offerings alongside offering products to help clients to solve their biggest cybersecurity challenges.

“Since I started with SSS 16 years ago, we have grown from around five staff in our IT security business to now having over 40 staff," Jones said.

“This new executive structure will enable us to effectively prepare for the next phase of growth for SSS."

Platen and Jackson had extensive experience within SSS and contributed big picture thinking, strategic advice, operational efficiencies, innovation, and effective leadership, Jones said.

SSS is known to partner with Sophos, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, ZX Security, Accellion, AlienVault, Clearswift and Tripwire among others.

Last December, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) selected SSS as one of nine partners in an initiative to share the agency's malware free networks threat intelligence with commercial providers.

The NCSC also inked agreements with Cassini, Cyber Research NZ, Datacom, Defend, InPhySec, Kordia, Spark NZ and Vodafone NZ.