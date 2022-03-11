Ingram Micro commits to channel excellence in open source

Aims to help partners better identify opportunities specific to open source.

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has launched an Open Source Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Asia Pacific, in a move designed to help partners capitalise on new enterprise-grade solutions and services.

The resource aims to equip the channel with the “knowledge, resources and applied technology” to better “market, sell and support” open source offerings across the region.

“The move to remote working forced many organisations to accelerate their digital operations plans and innovation cycles to meet customer demands at the speed of need,” said Sabine Howest, senior vice president of Digital Operations and Global Partner Engagement at Ingram Micro.

“The open source community is making rapid advancements in setting technology trends and addressing problems that are too massive for one organisation to solve. Open source brings upon endless possibilities through collaboration and transparency while maintaining flexibility and accessibility to innovations.”

According to Howest, partners can leverage the CoE to better identify opportunities specific to open source, notably in the areas of infrastructure modernisation, application development and digital transformation.

“We aim to be constantly in the forefront of technology, identifying trends and strategically investing in resources that brings value-add to our partners and vendors,” added Diego Utge, executive vice president of Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro.

“Together with the success of the cyber security CoE, launched in 2020, and our Technology Experience Centre in 2021, Ingram Micro’s new Open Source CoE will result in even stronger engagement with our partners in this world of digital transformation.”

Launched in 2021, the Technology Experience Centre houses integrated multi-vendor products and solutions, providing a platform for product demos, proof of concept, proof of value, executive briefing, and partner enablement sessions.

With open source solutions surrounding IT automation and Kubernetes containerisation also added to support proof-of-concept testing environments for partners and end-users, Red Hat Ansible automation solution is currently one of the solutions integrated and showcased across Asia Pacific.