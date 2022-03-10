Brother bumps up Konica Minolta portfolio

Credit: Dreamstime

Brother New Zealand has bolstered its partnership with Konica Minolta, adding the vendor's new multifunction devices to its portfolio.

Brother, which has distributed Konica Minolta for almost two years, will now distribute the vendor's bizhub C227i as part of its managed print services.

"We recognised the needs of our customers had shifted over the last few years, providing us with an opportunity to introduce a new model in line with growing requirements for affordability and flexibility,” said Warwick Beban, Brother national sales manager.

“The bizhub C227i offers a competitive total cost of ownership and also delivers the efficiency and performance seen typically in more expensive devices.”

The bizhub C227i will sit alongside Brother's existing portfolio of seven Konica Minolta multifunction A3 office devices and associated document solutions.

Brother first began distributing Konica Minolta in June after it was left orphaned in the wake of Fuji Xerox's CSG acquisition.

Formerly ASX-listed, CSG traded under the Konica Minolta brand until 2017 but was bought by rival Fuji Xerox in a A$140 million deal in February 2020, effectively cutting off its major channel for distribution, sales and service.

After the deal, Brother expanded its 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network to provide full coverage for Konica Minolta products alongside its existing Brother service offering.