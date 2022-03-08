Stats NZ reports boom time in ICT as sales surge

COVID-19 may have been cruel to some industries but not to ICT, which has made hay during the pandemic.

Credit: Dreamstime

Sales of software and services by the Kiwi information and communication technology industry have boomed, surging by 39 per cent over the last two years.

Sales totalled $13 billion in 2021, Stats NZ said today, with growth driven largely by increased sales of software and services to New Zealand customers. At $10.8 billion, this was an increase of 42 per cent from 2019.

During the same period, exports of ICT software and services also increased but at the slightly slower pace of 27 per cent, to $2.2 billion. That saw export sales fall from 19 per cent of total sales to 17 per cent.

In the 2019 survey, ICT software and service exports exceeded exports of wine for the first time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more need for digital tools than ever before, so that both businesses and individuals can still connect and interact with each other,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The ICT sector also sells services such as information technology design, technical support, and hosting.

Again compared with 2019, IT design, consulting, and development sales were $3.4 billion in 2021, up 35 percent, while IT technical support sales were $3.1 billion, up 23 percent. Hosting and IT infrastructure services were $2.5 billion, up 48 percent.

“The increase in sales of published software and hosting services coincided with more people working from home since the pandemic began,” Ho said.

The overall value of IT services sales was $9 billion – an increase of 34 per cent from 2019.

These figures come from the ICT supply survey 2021, which measures the commodity and type of sales from businesses associated with the ICT industries every two years.