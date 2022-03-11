Why Qrious is eyeing projects of national significance

New CEO plans to ride the wave of organisations shifting to real-time analytics.

Stephen Ponsford (Qrious) Credit: Supplied

Stephen Ponsford, Qrious' newly-appointed CEO, is aiming to help bridge the skills gap and to deliver projects of national significance.



He is also eyeing the government's draft industry transformation plan, which identified $4.5 billion of value to be reaped from data-driven innovation – Qrious' home turf.

"That's what Qrious is targeting," Ponsford told Reseller News. "Organisations want to know where they should be headed and what they should be thinking about."

While early dreams of a big data boom have been scaled back somewhat, Ponsford also wants to see his Spark unit take on and deliver projects of national significance and use its scale to help bridge the skills gap.

Ponsford was tapped to lead Qrious last month after acting as interim CEO since October 2021, when Nathalie Morris departed from the company.

The data and analytics specialist was founded within what was known as Spark Ventures, established as Telecom Digital Ventures nearly a decade ago to explore emerging domains.

"The idea then was, data was being labelled the 'new oil'," Ponsford said. "Spark needed the capabilities to consult and provide services to customers in that area, so that's why Qrious was formed.

"This was in the days when big data was a massive proposition driven by the likes of Facebook. The question was, how could Spark help its customers through the transformation of data, and, more recently, how do advanced analytics and AI [artificial intelligence] play into that as well?"

Much of the bullish global terminology didn't really apply to the types of organisations Qrious mostly dealt with.

"It was really about helping customers engage with their customers better with data or to run their businesses better with data," Ponsford said. "Those are the two big areas of value for our customers."

Qrious has two major delivery modes: advisory, which aims to build out data strategies and connect customers with that $4.5 billion in value; and delivering that innovation, often now through data platform automation.

A lot of existing systems were built and designed to deliver monthly reports, Ponsford explained.

"As it's moved closer to real-time and more embedded, that infrastructure is being ripped and replaced. We are seeing a huge shift to cloud-based platforms and analytics," he said. "That's where the rubber hits the road."

While Qrious has its own organisation and brand, it is also part of Spark's business group and has access to that capability and scale through the corporation's federated model.



The Qrious business is categorised among the "other" businesses within the Spark stable, which also includes Internet of Things, Spark Sport and "exchange building sharing arrangements". In total, the "other" group reported $61 million of operating revenue in the half-year to the end of December 2021, up from $57 million in the same period of 2020.

Qrious' relationship with the cloud division, comprising CCL and cloud consultancy Leaven, is key to winning trade.

"Customers going through major cloud transformations are also doing the same with data," Ponsford said. "So we get a lot of reciprocal work when we engage there."

The other exciting segment is the internet of things (IoT). Spark has identified IoT as a growth market and it also has its own business unit. Qrious has IoT-based data work under way covering areas such as water quality testing and building management.

"We are a highly innovative space in data analytics and AI and there is a lot of momentum in the market around those domains," Ponsford said. "That is why Qrious is there, to deliver market share within those spaces to Spark."



Ponsford pointed to two projects in particular that highlighted Qrious' ambitions.

First, there is the prosaically-named Maturity Clearances Solution at kiwifruit cooperative giant Zespri, which is undertaking a $160 million SAP-based cloud transformation dubbed "Horizon".

Zespri's business is built on a disparate supply chain of growers, pickers, pack houses and more holding and exchanging a lot of information about the quality of fruit and how people get paid.

Qrious built a cloud based analytics platform that collects and analyses information from end-points and automatically starts to calculate a lot of that information.

"It's exciting because it's at the heart of such a major New Zealand brand and the export community," Ponsford said.



The business has also been working with Napier-based farm management and sustainability start-up MyEnviro to develop IoT-based systems for digital farm management. These will help farmers make data-based decisions about when and where to fertilise and deliver real-time insights on water quality.

Ponsford said such projects demonstrated how Qrious could be famous for projects that really make a difference on the national scale.

"That is something Qrious probably has a unique ability to tackle," he said.

Qrious' major partners include major hyperscale cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AW)S and Microsoft, who Ponsford said had been very supportive. Cloud-based data analytics vendor Snowflake is another, as is one-time Kiwi company Wherescape, now owned by Houston-based Idera Software.

"We are aiming for an organisation built around purpose and values," Ponsford said. "There is a large piece of work going on around asking those questions of the entire workforce.

"Secondly, the talent shortage is ongoing and Qrious is of a scale to be able to address that."

The business is bringing interns in and developing them hoping they will be found all over the New Zealand digital landscape in the future.

Diversity is a big part of that as well. Ponsford wonders whether New Zealand really has a skills shortage or whether it should described as an "opportunity shortage". Either way, two full-time staffers have come on from Qrious' first intake.

"We can probably be the only organisations of our type that does some of these things," Ponsford said.