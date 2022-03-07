mcrIT delivers sweet relief for Krispy Kreme A/NZ

Credit: Krispy Kreme

IT managed service provider mcrIT has upgraded the infrastructure and networks for Krispy Kreme's retail outlets across Australia and New Zealand.

The Sydney-based company overhauled the networking and IT equipment for Krispy Kreme over a six-month period, supplying an SD-WAN solution,switches and Wi-Fi.

The doughnut maker declined to name the vendors and technologies used, but said it turned to mcrIT’s managed network services, which include proactive monitoring, patching and after hours helpdesk.

Kirspy Kreme operates through a distribution model whereby its signature doughnuts are created in centralised production hubs. These are then delivered to retail outlets including 7-Eleven, BP and Woolworths in Australia and New Zealamd, as well as its own shops.

A combination of aging IT equipment and network outages meant that retail shops, manufacturing sites and offices were experiencing downtime that was impacting sales, customer and staff experience.

In addition to the disruption in customer service, remote and physical support was being supplied within two-to-24, which, according to mcrIT, was not sustainable in-house.

In order to support this retail network and the company's new outlets, Krispy Kreme tapped mcrIT to realign its networking strategy.

Following the upgrade, Krispy Kreme's sites are managed more efficiently through a central location while redundancy has been built into the network. The new solutions have also improved security and connectivity across all branches.

According to mcrIT, network security has been significantly improved and regular testing is conducted for ongoing improvement.

"mcrIT supports the network that drives our omnichannel distribution strategy through the rapid deployment of IT infrastructure at our new retail shops, to the complete management of our entire IT network," said Jason Fraser, head of IT at Krispy Kreme A/NZ

