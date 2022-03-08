How Kiwi MSPs are facing a post-COVID world

Overwhelming customer demand, crippling talent shortages and tightening margins have forced New Zealand's MSPs to reassess previous business models.

L-R: Mark Dyer (Intergen), Heather Graham (CCL) and Michael Foley (Umbrellar) Credit: Foundry

The last two years have put enormous pressure on New Zealand's small, but resilient community of managed service providers (MSPs) as the nation continues its lengthy period of COVID-19 isolation. '

Facing overwhelming customer demand, crippling talent shortages and tightening margins, Kiwi MSPs are reassessing previous business models in order to build long-term success.



Speaking to Reseller News, Umbrellar executive chairman Michael Foley said this shift in focus towards resilience has also played a significant role in customer demand.

"[This] is fueling an acceleration of the imperative to mitigate risk associated with their tech substrates and enablers," he explained. "Add to this the global rise in cyber crime and you have a recipe for increased reliance [expectation] on the MSP. Our customers are also more overtly seeking a “relationship” meaning active-proactive service models."

Heather Graham, CEO of CCL, said customers have experienced the same issues as MSPs across New Zealand, including supply chain issues that have impacted infrastructure upgrades.

"More than ever before our customers are seeing the benefits that technology, the cloud, and transformation services bring to their organisations," she said.

"As a result, we’re seeing more activity, and having more discussions, about how our services can add value and help them achieve the outcomes they need to in an ever-changing environment."

Mark Dyer, CTO of Intergen, said the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a "huge demand" for collaboration and mobility solutions among customers. This included accelerating Microsoft 365 adoption and custom application development.

"In [2021] there has huge explosion of work as clients are delivering up to three times their normal activity while they clear the 2020 backlog, execute 2021 strategy, and mitigate business risks that COVID-19 highlighted," Dyer said.

"Accelerating change and improving experience are becoming key drivers for clients. While we might have expected cost pressures to play a key role in purchasing decisions, this is not the case for most customers."

Dyer added that there is also continued acceleration to a 'Microsoft-first' ecosystem.

"Customers are seeing the benefit of an integrated Microsoft ecosystem, rather than lots of point solutions that all need connecting," he said.

Everything requires balance

With New Zealand only just opening its borders – albeit only to Australia currently – the fight for technology talent has hit crunch time for the nation's MSPs.

As Foley notes, New Zealand has long relied on imported talent and the border restrictions have "dried up" this previous resource. As a result, he explains, poaching has become commonplace among MSPs.

"Remuneration expectations are inordinately high – the consequence of simple supply and demand economics," he added. "This places extra importance on culture (in the broadest sense) as firstly a means to retain talent, and secondarily to attract and acquire it."

Off the back of huge demand, Intergen has been forced to think beyond the pond to serve its clients and scale rapidly. Between 2020 and 2021, the Wellington-based company grew its headcount by 100 employees, but even that wasn't quite enough.

"We have also brought together teams across New Zealand and Australia that work as one huge pool of resource to deliver to clients," explained Dyer. "We found smart ways to deliver across Australasia that avoided bottlenecks."