Mimecast taps Chillisoft for NZ distribution

With cyber risks high and rising and a dearth of resources, the market is demanding efficient products.

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) Credit: IDG owned

Cyber security solutions distributor Chillisoft has partnered with Nasdaq-listed email security and cyber resilience company Mimecast.

The deal, which covers New Zealand and Fiji, comes as the local cyber security market shifts gears, according to Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh.

“The combination of high-profile cyberattacks and a skills squeeze due to COVID-19 lockdowns have shaken up the industry,” Teh said.

The current environment, therefore, was one where cyber security needs were at their highest and resourcing was at the lowest, increasing the need for highly efficient products.

“After 25 years of selling email security solutions, I can hand on heart say that the number one cyber attack vector is still email," Teh said. "It’s critically important for New Zealandorganisations and channel partners to have an enterprise solution with high efficacy rates in blocking and quickly remediating against such attacks, and Mimecast has the ability to do this."

Teh said Mimecast was a complementary vendor to Chillisoft's current portfolio.

"Chillisoft has built our own zero trust alliance with vendors like Mimecast, Netskope, Cyberark, ESET and LogRhythm providing complementary parts to the overall solution for our channel," he said.

Partners had traditionally trusted Chillisoft to have the technical and sales competency to lead and directly engage with end users.

"Our goal with Mimecast is to provide the facilities and technical resources to be able to support its solutions and customers, so we’re excited at the potential of this partnership in 2022 and beyond," Teh said.

The partnership both expanded Chillisoft’s portfolio and signalled an increased focus on the New Zealand and Fiji markets for Mimecast.



Mimecast’s channel sales director for A/NZ, Craig McGregor, said with the cyber security landscape evolving rapidly, the partnership with Chillisoft was a logical way to grow market share while providing more value to channel partners and customers.

Mimecast has not had a distributor before, he said, so the announcement marked a new chapter and channel model for the company in New Zealand.

“The opportunities for cyber security companies with the right partnership structure in New Zealand are huge,” McGregor said. "While we know the New Zealand market well, Chillisoft gives us and our partner base a deeper local knowledge and strong stable of complementary vendors, some of whom we already have alliances and API integration with, to the benefit of our customers.”