Vodafone NZ appoints advisers for 'TowerCo' spin-off plan

Vodafone pursues capital release by selling the largest mobile tower portfolio in the country.

Vodafone New Zealand is engaging the market in its bid to sell mobile tower network assets and release capital, appointing finance specialists Barrenjoey and UBS as advisers.

Vodafone NZ said it had been exploring its network capital release options for some time as part of a transformation and growth strategy.

In particular, it had been preparing for the potential separation and capital release of its passive mobile infrastructure tower assets which it forecast would deliver EBITDA is $51 million in the 2023 financial year.

The telco claimed the largest tower portfolio in the country, covering 98 per cent of the population. Strong co-tenancy potential currently comprised around 1487 wholly owned mobile towers across New Zealand.

Customers would benefit from a more focused investment on the active mobile network assets, the telco said. Other benefits included more specialised passive infrastructure ownership and stronger incentives to co-locate on common tower assets. In turn, these would drive better capital efficiency and reduce environmental impacts.

Arch-rival Spark announced it was investigating a similar "TowerCo" move last month.

Passive mobile infrastructure tower assets typically include; physical tower, masts and poles, foundations, fencing and access facilities, as well as associated contractual rights to occupy the site area. They do not include spectrum, core mobile network, radio network or back-haul.

Vodafone NZ said it was committed to building additional sites to maintain its relative coverage and capacity position.

"As the necessary infrastructure to support digital economies grows in importance, and as telecommunications companies look to unlock value that can be reinvested, separate ownership of passive mobile tower assets has become increasingly common," Vodafone NZ said.

Last month, major Vodafone NZ shareholder Infratil updated the share market, reporting Vodafone NZ was gaining momentum in ICT markets with significant corporate wins and future opportunities identified in security, cloud and the internet of things (IoT).

Strategic target ICT markets, or "families" in Vodafone parlance, were cloud, connectivity, security and communications and collaboration.

Vodafone NZ was on track to meet 2022 guidance despite that not including the potential impact of a new financial reporting standard for software as a service investment.

"While impact is being finalised, it is expected that approximately $30 million of previously capitalised expenditure will now be recognised as operating expenditure in the statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2022," Infratil reported.





