KPMG's Renee DeLaine joins Dell A/NZ channel leadership

KPMG Australia head of alliances Renee DeLaine has joined Dell Technologies Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) in a global role.

DeLaine, who joined KPMG four and half years ago to build up its channel and alliances arm, will now hold the role of senior director for global alliances, working alongside Dell A/NZ SVP and managing director Angela Fox.

Based in Sydney, DeLaine will also work with Singapore-based Grainger Wallis, who acts as Dell's SVP for cloud and data storage solutions.

"I'm grateful for the learnings, friendships and new client relationships that I have developed over the last four years at KPMG Australia whilst building alliances into the DNA across the firm," she said in a LinkedIn post.

"I thank my fabulous colleagues...and the alliance team for their support."

Fox said Dell was continuing to "invest in our industry leading global partner program to ensure it is simple, predictable and profitable for our partner ecosystem".

"We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners to offer as-a-service models, like APEX, that will provide customers flexible and simplified IT solutions, enabling them to fast track their digital transformation," she added.



"Local partners will continue to be supported by an extensive team of Dell Technologies experts, giving them access to our best-in-class technology portfolio as well as sales, technical, marketing and training support.”



The move to Dell sees DeLaine return to vendor land, having previously spent 13 years at IBM before joining KPMG in 2017.



Luke Drummond, KPMG's regional director of Oracle solutions, will now take over as KPMG head of alliances for A/NZ and Asia Pacific.

KPMG Australia has been building up its technology arm since 2015 when it acquired Microsoft partner Hands-On Systems, followed by Murex software specialist IT Markets in 2016. Last year, it acquired Oracle platinum partner Certus Asia Pacific for an undisclosed sum.