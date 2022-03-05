Eroad digs in with Downer

Downer has installed around 5,500 of Eroad’s telematic devices in its assets.

EROAD CEO Steven Newman (left) and Hilton Haulage general manager transport Richard Smith. Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based transport telematics business Eroad has renewed its partnership with integrated services company Downer EDI, with its largest New Zealand enterprise customer contract now set to extend through to December 2025.



In New Zealand, Eroad has had Downer as a customer since 2016, with the company having installed around 5,500 of Eroad’s telematic devices in its assets, which include both light and heavy vehicles and trailers.



“Eroad is integral to how we manage our fleet,” said Josh Hedley, Downer New Zealand national fleet manager. “Over the last five years we have seen our average driving events reduce by 93.8 per cent. We are excited about continuing this successful relationship and the upcoming enhancements we will bring for the safety of our people on the road.”



The renewed contract also sees Eroad continue to expand its relationship with Downer New Zealand by including a subscription to Eroad Analyst, Eroad Inspect, as well as in-cab pre-trip comms and service alerts, in addition to existing services provided by Eroad’s Safe Driver product.



For Steven Newman, Eroad CEO, the renewed deal positions the company well to pursue its ambitions in other markets outside of New Zealand.

“Eroad is focused on winning new Enterprise customers in North America and Australia,” Newman said. “The renewal of the Downer New Zealand contract demonstrates the quality of Eroad’s service and product offering and how we work with enterprise customers in response to their evolving needs.

“This together with our recent acquisition of Coretex positions us well to grow in this customer segment over time,” he added.



Eroad revealed in July last year that it had entered into a conditional agreement to acquire vertical telematics specialist Coretex for $157.7 million plus a performance premium of $30.6 million.

The buyout was partly funded by an underwritten conditional placement to raise $64.4 million and a share purchase plan to raise $16.1 million.

Coretex was co-founded by Auckland-based businessman Selwyn Pellett, who is also the company's CEO, and Dean and Craig Marris, now driving sales in North America.