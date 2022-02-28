With Exeed on board, Dicker Data sees NZ revenue surge

The revenue contribution from the Exeed business was A$144.9 million ($155.5 million) in New Zealand and A$38.2 million ($41 million) in Australia.

Mary Stojcevski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data’s annual revenue in New Zealand for the year to 31 December 2021 surged by A$184.1 million ($197.7 million) year-on-year, or 128.7 per cent, with the addition of recent acquisition, Exeed, representing incremental revenue of A$183.1 million ($196.6 million).



The Australian headquartered distributor revealed in July last year that it would acquire local distribution player Exeed for A$68 million, propelling Dicker Data to become what it estimates is now the second largest technology distributor in New Zealand.



Moreover, the deal brought a significant level of operational experience and expertise in retail distribution, a segment into which Dicker Data has not traditionally sold.



The Australian Exeed business was fully integrated into Dicker Data by 31 December 2021 and the integration of the New Zealand business is expected to be completed within the first half of this year.



On 6 August 2021, Dicker Data completed its acquisition of the Exeed business, which contributed five months of revenue to Dicker Data’s financial year.

At the group-wide level, Dicker Data’s total revenue from sales of goods and services, excluding other revenue, was A$2.48 billion ($2.66 billion), well up from the prior year’s tally of A$1.99 billion, representing increase of 24 per cent.



The group’s statutory net profit before tax increased to A$105.1 million ($112.8 million), representing a rise of 28.4 per cent.



Dicker Data CFO and executive director Mary Stojcevski told shareholders that she expects to see further boosts from the company’s Exeed acquisition.

“The company finished FY21 in a strong financial position," Stojcevski said. "Our acquisition of the Exeed Group across A/NZ will enable the company to benefit from cost efficiencies as a result of the combined entity’s scale, and we expect to realise these gains in this area as the integration of the New Zealand business is completed in the first half of 2022.



“Furthermore, our acquisition of the Hills security and information technology division represents an opportunity to further diversify the Company’s vendor and reseller partner concentration,” she added, referring to the company’s more recent move to snap up the Australian distribution division of Hills.



Indeed, Dicker Data plans to launch its first concerted attempt to capitalise on the physical security market in FY22, with the acquisition of the Hills security and IT division being a key part of the strategy.



Looking ahead, Dicker Data noted that software was the highest growth opportunity for the company in FY22, pointing to research predicting over 25 per cent year-on-year growth in software for all distributors globally, driven predominantly by hybrid cloud adoption.

“Our software portfolio continues to go from strength to strength and we believe it is now the second largest, if not the largest, software distribution business by revenue in the A/NZ region,” the company said in a statement.

“Fuelled by growth in cloud, security, collaboration and productivity, software continues to play a key role in increasing the company’s annual recurring revenues (ARR), with more customers than ever before opting for operational expenditure (OPEX) procurement over the traditional capital expenditure (CAPEX) model.

Furthermore, the company revealed that some of the most significant operational gains it has made in the past 12 months have come from its digital transformation, led by investment into software development to streamline processes and increase overall efficiencies.



Overall, software recurring revenues increased by 19.7 per cent to A$520 million ($558.1 million).



And while supply constraints are expected to continue until at least mid-2022, Dicker Data claimed this was not of significant concern.

“We have demonstrated a strong level of resilience over the last two years and are well-versed in navigating and performing in this disruptive environment, all whilst maximising the available opportunities,” the company said.