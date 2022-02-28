White Label targets IT channel with Nehemia hire

Alan Nehemia (White Label) Credit: Reseller News

Sales start-up White Label is targeting ICT channel businesses with its outsourced business development and vendor and account management services with the appointment of Alan Nehemia

Nehemia's departure from his role as a Lenovo senior account executive to the the sales-as-a-service firm prompted a round of industry speculation earlier this month.

Before Lenovo, Nehemia worked as national sales manager of distributor Dicker Data and vendors SAP, Huawei and EMC, a broad experience that included channel development roles.

Nehemia, currently on gardening leave, was coy when approached about the shift saying the channel play he was proposing included some "secret herbs and spices”.

Selling was often done at arms length, Nehemia said, and vendor narratives could be lost due to drivers that could not be controlled or influenced by the vendor or distributor.

"Whitelabel NZ is a customer-facing sales resource that drives focused, direct sales growth and end customer engagement," Nehemia said. "Both, I believe, are the most desirable outcomes for a vendor or distributor."

Founded by John Booth last year, White Label promises a fresh approach led by experienced business development managers at lower cost and lower risk compared to internal hiring. This, Nehemia said, enabled a tangible and measurable return on invested marketing development funds.

White Label appears to offer fixed term and fixed price engagements as well as one-off assistance for campaigns or bids.

Nehemia said leaving Lenovo was not easy given the business was seeing "massive" growth under solid leadership and executing well in New Zealand.

"It is a business that has supported and helped customers deliver critically needed client device solutions to a vast and growing remote workforce during a pandemic and the during toughest component shortages in history," he said.

“It is very different to leave a business that you are doing very well in."

However, Whitelabel NZ presented the opportunity to join as a partner and that was too good to let pass.

Booth and Nehemia have history going back 12 years when Nehemia account managed Gen-i, now part of Spark, for what is now known as HPE. At the time, Booth was an enterprise architect looking after key government accounts for Gen-i in Wellington. The pair had stayed connected and continued to do business together.

“I have always been inspired by how John works," Nehemia said. "He is business-minded, yet has a clear and acute vision for where his customer can go, even if there are icebergs and mountains in the way."

While Nehemia thought he would like to work for Booth, he had not contemplated working alongside him.

“Our personalities are very different and yet very complementary," he said. "Because of this, we have always managed to do good business together, very much a ying-yang scenario, which will create a strong partnership."

That opportunity came about after Booth proposed a plan and an opportunity for growth in the business and a chance to invest.

“I started this business to help present some amazing Kiwi tech companies to government ministries and large enterprises in the Wellington market," Booth said. "Larger and more diversified organisations often drown out kiwi tech companies that offer quality and expert products or solutions.

"We provide these organisations with a seat at the table and an opportunity to participate in some of the largest sectors in NZ."

Spying growth and opportunity as well in Auckland’s corporate and enterprise markets, Booth needed someone with energy and connections there.

"I also needed someone I knew and could trust, and Alan was that person," Booth said.

Nehemia's experience in both customer and channel also presented opportunities, for Auckland businesses to investigate the Wellington and Christchurch markets.

“Alan is also bringing in a real value-based channel strategy that we know will resonate with both vendors and distributors in New Zealand, and I am excited to see this come to fruition in the coming year," Booth said.