2degrees joins Kiwi 5G club in limited areas

Telco 2degrees is joining Spark and Vodafone to offer 5G, with services available in central Auckland and Wellington and in some areas of Christchurch.

The company, which is poised to merge with Orcon after a $1.7 billion deal, said its 5G network was being built in a "'contiguous manner", with suburbs in the three cities coming online week-by-week.

2degrees chief technology officer Martin Sharrock said the focus had always been on ensuring choice and it had invested more than $1 billion in its network, including replacing every site in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with equipment from Ericsson.

Until that deal was announced last April, Ericsson had largely failed to win major network build gigs against the likes of Nokia and Huawei. 2degrees' original network was built and funded by Huawei before that company became bogged down by national security allegations.

Ericsson NZ's revenue in New Zealand lifted from $16 million in the year ended 31 December 2020 to $21.9 million in 2021 while Huawei's fell from $198.8 million to $111.3 million over the same period.

"We are designing and building a world class 5G network for the future, but also enhancing our 4G network alongside it," Sharrock said.

2degrees had followed its own unique strategy when designing and building its 5G network, he said.

"We want to make sure 5G is available where it is needed most, and we are working to cover whole cities for a contiguous experience.

"The innovative equipment and software we are using will allow us to flexibly change how the network uses 4G and 5G technology together over time. As 5G devices and services mature we can tune the network to how Kiwis want to use it."

Customers wanting to access the 2degrees 5G network need to have a 5G capable phone with its software updated to enable 2degrees 5G.



The network had been tested and optimised on numerous Samsung, Oppo and Apple devices with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 and the Oppo Find X3 Pro enabled for the launch. More would follow soon, as well as a wireless plug-and-play 5G home modem.

“Our team has been working closely with 2degrees to bring Ericsson’s world-leading technology to New Zealand," said Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

"Kiwis are ready to harness the power of enhanced, reliable connectivity that 5G technology brings, and combined with the upgrade to the existing 3G and 4G radio access network technology, 2degrees customers across New Zealand can benefit from Ericsson’s best-in-class, energy-efficient infrastructure.”

The platform would enable a new generation of services requiring more speed, lower latency, higher reliability, and security, he said.