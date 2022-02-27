'Improvement needed' as Spark's cloud and security unit lags group

Revenue growth of 3.2 per cent in the half year at Spark's cloud unit was well below expectations.

Credit: Supplied

Spark's cloud, security and service management unit emerged as an underperformer when the listed telco reported its half-year results last week.



Growth of 3.2 per cent during the period to reach $224 million significantly lagged a target of 5 per cent to 8 per cent, Spark told shareholders.

Cloud growth was driven by demand for public cloud and growth in the health sector, Spark reported. Service management growth, meanwhile, was impacted by restricted access to client sites during the pandemic. However, Spark reported, its sales pipeline remained strong.

So what gives? Cloud is considered a high-growth area globally, with market watcher IDC reporting last September that fewer than 20 per cent of organisations have put more than 50 per cent of their operational data in the cloud.

The telco told Reseller News growth within its core cloud portfolio was 5 per cent, driven by demand for public cloud.

"Recognising the ongoing shift in our customers’ cloud purchasing preferences, our hybrid cloud offering can support their needs, whether they want on premise, private (IaaS), public or edge cloud," Spark said.

"Our customers tell us they value the ability to access hybrid cloud solutions, so we feel confident in the strength of this approach."

Two steps forward, one step back

The problem is that growth in one area is likely to be offset by decline in others as customers switch workloads from older platforms to newer ones.

An increase in costs had also been driven by changes to that mix between higher margin private cloud and lower margin public cloud.



"Although public cloud is growing in popularity, we anticipate private cloud (IaaS) will continue to play an important role in our portfolio of cloud solutions, as we offer levels of flexibility that may not be available in alternative cloud platforms," Spark said.

"The private cloud business is relatively mature and therefore we see some price pressure as contracts roll over, and we re-price accordingly."

That said, Spark expected private cloud should still command a premium to public cloud to reflect the higher levels of service and the local end-to-end offerings the company provided.

"Overall, the hybrid cloud market is still growing, and as more customers choose to adopt cloud technologies, we expect to see volume growth which will help offset price pressures."

While public cloud growth continued, driven by strong customer demand, private cloud growth in health sector was being offset by portfolio re-pricing. However, demand for collaboration products and services in support of flexible working continued to increase, with revenue up $5 million or 15.2 per cent year on year.

Major investment in infrastructure

Investment in cloud infrastructure and networking, including an upgrade to the company's key Mayoral Drive exchange in Auckland and the construction of a new data hall at its Takanini Datacentre, was also expected to support Spark's cloud ambitions.

"We have up to 8MW of capacity already contracted at our new Takanini Datacentre, and these investments will also enable the development of multi-access edge compute capability, which will continue to give us an edge in the local market," Spark said.

The expected trajectory for service management growth was bolstered a solid second half pipeline and an expectation the Omicron variant would should be more manageable in their new settings.

"Service management is a key differentiator for Spark given our local scale and capability," the company said. "We offer service desk and service aggregation, with a focus on supplying customers with an outcomes-based service management wrap."

That was supported by an infrastructure portfolio the telco said was unique in the NZ market and difficult for competitors to replicate.

Growth in service management was also expected to increase in the second half as delayed transformation projects recommenced.



Revenue from security, which represented under 10 per cent of Spark's cloud portfolio, was also impacted by slower than expected growth.

Spark's security revenue line encompassed what it described as "standalone security products and services", which represented less than 10 per cent of the cloud portfolio. This typically delivered small increases and decreases in revenue over time.

"However, beyond this revenue line, we have a much more extensive cyber security operation that supports the full range of managed services that we supply, to ensure that they are ‘secure by design’," Spark told Reseller News. "We have the largest security capability in the country, 100-plus security subject matter experts, and we put great emphasis on security across our customers’ business operations."

Spark also claimed the country's largest security operation centre, operating 24x7 to ensure all detected threats were met with a response and Spark and its customers were protected.

Focusing on costs

While costs were up slightly, Spark said its focus on "sustainable cost reduction" had not changed.

The primary driver of first half cost increase was a $59 million increase in procurement, in line with the increase in revenues. Excluding procurement, costs remained broadly flat.

Labour costs were up driven by growth in businesses such as Mattr and Spark Health, investment in data and analytics, and talent scarcity in a tight labour market.

"We will continue to seek efficiencies across the business, including labour, with the same discipline as we always have," Spark said.