Partner Spotlight: Vertech IT Services of Auckland

Partner Spotlight is an editorial-led series showcasing market-leading partners operating across New Zealand, from Whangārei to Wellington, Auckland to Invercargill and Coromandel to Christchurch. In this edition, we focus on Auckland-based Vertech IT Services.

Daniel Watson (Vertech IT Services) Credit: Vertech IT Services

When Daniel Watson, managing director of Auckland’s Vertech IT Services, bought the business and its customer base from its original parent organisation in 2010, one customer he didn’t get as part of the deal was Video Ezy. In retrospect, Watson is entirely okay with this.

“I didn’t miss out on anything there,” he told Reseller News, no doubt referring to the home video rental chain’s permanent and punishing demise at the hands of the emergent streaming giants.

Vertech IT Services got its start as a business unit of Edtech in 2004, created to service a collection of small business customers that Edtech, which was otherwise focused on the education sector, had collected over time.

Edtech was a major provider of network and financial services to the educational sector at the time and wanted to diversify. Watson joined Edtech in 2007 as senior network engineer to help service those business customers coming under the remit of the Vertech brand.

Roughly three years later, in 2010, Watson and a business partner – a former Vertech account manager – bought the business from Edtech, along with the customer base, apart from Video Ezy, of course.

“The idea was to grow it out from there,” Watson said.

Building a business

However, it wasn’t until about four years later before the company began to see substantial growth. According to Watson, taking charge of his own business came with no small amount of education along the way.

“There was so much I had to learn, and I tried to grow, but I had a couple of disastrous years,” Watson said. “I had to figure out sales and marketing which was a process.”

At the same time, Watson put some tools in place to assist in the management of the business while also making an effort to move away from the company’s original break-fix model to something that resembled more of a managed service provider (MSP) approach, making revenue more predictable in the process.

Vertech partnered up with N-able (formerly known as SolarWinds MSP) early on, through SoftSol, which played an important and supportive role in encouraging the company’s transition to an MSP model.

At some point in those first few years, Watson bought out his business partner and eventually embarked on a mentorship journey that involved the company taking on sales and marketing mentoring from a firm in the United States. The mentoring aspect is an ongoing part of Watson’s leadership of the company.

Meanwhile, the process of bringing customers onto a recurring revenue model has been mostly successful, and even if not all the company’s original customers have made a wholesale change to the new model, they’ve all got some recurring revenue component.

Today, Vertech claims a strong suite of logistics customers, along with clients in the financial services, engineering and manufacturing segments.

“Those are our three sectors we prefer to play in,” Watson said. “But our ideal clients understand that they have IP or confidential privacy related info they need to protect and have high uptime requirements.”

Over the past four years or so, Vertech has been leaning into cyber security, partially in response to the evolving needs of the market and partially as a point of competitive differentiation. At present, the company is working towards ISO 27001 information security management certification.

"The pool has got shallower, so you have to get wider or go narrower,” Watson said. “We’ve gone with cyber security. It’s a huge opportunity. Nearly everyone I engage with is missing large chunks of the puzzle. So, we’re moving into that MSSP [managed security services provider] space.

“There are a lot of IT companies that say they are in cyber security, but I don’t think there are too many that have met the standards and have a product stack... and partner with organisations so they all understand this is a conversation about risk management,” he added.

Bolstering Vertech’s cyber security ambitions, the company recently obtained gold partnership status with Sophos.

Over the 12 years or so since Watson took on the leadership of Vertech, the company has grown from just two people to at least 12, while also seeing substantial, double-digit year-on-year revenue growth over the past several years. In the last three years especially, the company has enjoyed healthy growth, in terms of revenue.

But it hasn’t always been easy to stay on an uninterrupted pathway to growth.

Challenges and change

In 2016, Vertech had an office manager who stole tens of thousands of dollars out of the company while not paying Inland Revenue the tax it was due.

“We didn’t have the controls in place. And we were coming out of a period where we’d not been profitable for a couple of years. We started figuring out there was something going wrong with the taxes,” Watson said.

