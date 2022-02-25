Vodafone NZ takes a controlling stake in cyber security star Defend

Major Defend partner Vodafone NZ buys in to the fast growing firm and the cyber security sector.

Nigel Everett (Defend) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone New Zealand is poised to grab a controlling chunk of Kiwi cyber security leader Defend.

The telco has signed a conditional agreement to acquire a 60 per cent majority share in in the specialist with the deal expected to be completed in April.

Vodafone said transaction would see Defend build on a proven and successful partnership with Vodafone NZ while retaining and enjoying the staff, collective expertise, energy and ethos it had has fostered over the last five years.

“Defend is a hugely impressive player in the cyber security market, and by coupling their innovation and talent with the resources of Vodafone New Zealand, we will offer New Zealand businesses a one stop shop for cyber, network, and operational security," said Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ's enterprise director.

The investment in Defend represented a continuation of Vodafone’s commitment to the needs of our business customers, she said.

"Cyber-crime is a growing threat, and as New Zealand businesses continue to adopt new technologies, the partnership provides both Defend and Vodafone NZ customers increased capability and capacity to drive cyber resilience.”

Defend was established in 2017 and has received multiple awards including ISANZ cyber security start-up of the year 2018, ISANZ 2019 company of the year and was Microsoft New Zealand partner awards winner 2020 for modern work and security and 2021 for security.

Defend, which expended into Wellington last year and delivered a new, local threat intelligence feed, dubbed "Sherlock".

Nigel Everett, CEO of Defend, said the strategic investment Vodafone NZ was delivering would supercharge the company's growth and enable a broader and deeper engagement with customers and to securely develop Defend's own services and solutions.

“We are a customer centric organisation and the value we bring as part of this partnership will enable us to continue delivering world class cyber security consulting and security services on a larger scale," Everett said.

"This partnership will provide New Zealand a broader range of integrated services and we’re really excited to continue our partnership with the outstanding team at Vodafone.”

No more details of the deal were revealed.