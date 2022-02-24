Dell Technologies drops Tech Data in A/NZ

Ingram Micro and Dicker Data are the only two Dell distributors in the region.

Credit: Dreamstime

Dell Technologies has decided to drop Tech Data from its distribution ranks, opting for Dicker Data and Ingram Micro in the Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) market.

“Dell Technologies has consolidated its distribution partner network, providing support to partners across the Tasman via a consolidated and standardised model, with distribution partners who serve both the Australian and New Zealand markets,” a Dell spokesperson said.

“We thank Tech Data for their partnership over the years and supporting Dell’s footprint and customers in Australia.”

The distribution deal with Tech Data stretches back to 2016 when the two had “reactivated” their relationship and gained access to Dell's entire enterprise portfolio.

In November 2020, Tech Data partnered with Dell Technologies and Macquarie Cloud to create its infrastructure-as-a-service platform for its Australian channel partners known as ‘Cloud by Tech Data’.

The cloud platform was underpinned by Dell’s compute and storage solutions and managed in the distributor’s data centre infrastructure using Macquarie Cloud Services.

Recently Dell brought solution providers, cloud service providers and and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under a single incentive scheme, tier structure and requirements.



The vendor also revealed it doubled the growth rate of its transacting partner numbers, which rose by 7 per cent year-on-year to reach about 2,400.

The number of partner engineering competencies in its channel ecosystem had also grown by 18 per cent in A/NZ, reaching roughly 110.

The figure marks a decrease in the growth rate of certified partner engineers during the past 12 months, having experienced 46 per cent growth between 2020 and 2021.