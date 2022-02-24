Datacom joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association elite

MISA’s mission is to work with members to provide better security for shared customers.

Matthew Evetts (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom has become the third local member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) following an assessment process covering the company’s security solutions, certifications and practitioners.



MISA is a network of 275 independent software vendors and managed security service providers offering integrated solutions to defend against cyber threats.

“Our MISA membership provides more evidence that customers can have absolute confidence in Datacom’s delivery of high quality security outcomes, making their organisations more resilient and better equipped to meet their goals,” said Matthew Evetts, director cybersecurity at Datacom.

“It shows Datacom has met Microsoft’s high bar for security certifications and qualified practitioners.”

Achieving membership was the next step in the long-term partnership between Microsoft and Datacom, said Microsoft New Zealand managing director Vanessa Sorenson. It reflected both companies' continued investment and commitment to provide effective and integrated security solutions to customers.

“Having the scale, breadth of security capability and country wide coverage that Datacom can provide will enable Microsoft to assist many more customers than is currently possible," Sorenson said.

MISA’s mission was to work with members to provide better security for shared customers by extending across the security ecosystem to share signal, increase visibility and protect against cyber threats.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprising the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe,” said Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead Maria Thomson.

“Our members, like Datacom, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster.”

As a MISA member, Datacom has direct access to Microsoft security specialists to ask questions and gain insights into products and integrated solutions.

Datacom will also gain access to additional threat intelligence sharing opportunities, input into product roadmap reviews and beta testing of new features and programmes as well as access to security hackathons.

Auckland and Wellington-based Defend is also known to be a MISA member.