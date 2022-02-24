Zespri to pay growers more 'loyalty' money after software accounting change

Credit: Supplied

Kiwifruit cooperative Zespri is paying New Zealand growers five cents more per tray for the next three years due to a change in software accounting standards.

The company told shareholders yesterday the board had approved the extraordinary loyalty payment for class 1 trays for the next three years following an agreement at its industry advisory council.

"This stems from changes to international accounting standards which were highlighted in November 2021, and relate to a new interpretation of the international intangible assets accounting standard which forms part of the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) Zespri applies when preparing its financial statements," the company explained.

As reported by Reseller News earlier this month, a host of NZX-listed companies are now writing-off previously capitalised cloud software investments and adjusting for the impacts of the policy change in their financial reports.

The major impact on Zespri centred on major spending relating to the company's $160 million Horizon transformation programme, announced last year. A large proportion of this expenditure now has to be expensed as it is incurred, rather than capitalised and depreciated over the life of the asset.

The change had minimal direct cash implications for Zespri due to it being a timing difference. However, it would significantly increase costs in the current financial year and reduce them in future years.

However, the policy change would also impact the pretax calculation of NZ grower supply earnings. This in turn would have indirect implications for Zespri margin resets and NZ loyalty payments.

Zespri's fruit return margin percentage would likely remain at 7 per cent for the 2022/23 financial year, the company said, with the extraordinary loyalty payment offsetting the estimated impact on New Zealand growers. These would be paid as part of the final instalment each June, and would be in addition to the normal base and profit-share loyalty.

Also linked to this accounting change, the board had approved an increase in the dividend pay-out ratio from 85 per cent to 90 per cent for 2021-22.

Also reporting today, Sky Network Television told shareholders it was still working to quantify the adjustments needed for the accounting change.

"As reported in the 30 June 2021 financial statements transitioning systems to the cloud is a strategic priority of the group, the company said. "At the time of finalising the 31 December 2021 financial statements the review process over SaaS arrangements is still ongoing due to the complexity of arrangements, the number of projects impacted, and the vendor contracts included."

Of the $50.4 million net book value of capitalised software at 30 June 2021, management estimated the SaaS-related value was in the vicinity of $15 million to $20 million.

"We are in the process of continuing to review these SaaS-related capitalised costs to reliably quantify the extent of an adjustment that may be required due to the revised accounting policy and therefore have continued to capitalise new costs that have occurred subsequent to 30 June 2021 in line with the previously approved accounting policies."

