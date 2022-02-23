Tradewinds homes in on hybrid cloud with Data Canopy

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds Technology Brokerage) Credit: Tradewinds Technology Brokerage

Tradewinds Technology Brokerage has signed a partnership with hybrid infrastructure provider Data Canopy for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The deal will allow the Telarus-owned technology agent to build out its own cloud and data centre infrastructure practice.

At the same time, Tradewinds' A/NZ partners will be able to offer Data Canopy's hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to their end users as well as to leverage data centre facilities at Tier III enhanced locations.

"As Tradewinds builds out its cloud practice in the Asia Pacific region, we have the ability to work with our existing Telarus suppliers from North America," said Tony Heywood, Tradewinds regional VP for A/NZ.

"Data Canopy delivers exceptional cloud and colocation hosted services, enabling our partners to address more of their customers’ needs, delivering more robust infrastructure solutions to their clients.”

Headquartered in the US, Data Canopy provides data centre solutions across infrastructure, network, redundancy and security.

“As we continue to grow in the APAC market, Data Canopy shares Tradewinds' commitment to accelerating growth, increasing efficiencies, and exceeding customer expectations," said Charinna Kushnir, EVP of sales at Data Canopy.

"We look forward to partnering with Tradewinds and forging new and strong relationships within the Tradewinds APAC community to deliver the most reliable, robust cloud and hosted solutions to their end users.”

Earlier this month, Tradewinds added Lumen Technologies to its A/NZ portfolio, offering network, infrastructure and applications solutions to its local partners.