Meet the WIICTA winner: Jo Haanstra of PwC

Jo Haanstra (Duo, a division of Sektor) wins Shining Star - Distributor award Credit: Reseller News

As the winner of the 2021 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards Shining Star - Distributor - Jo Haanstra won this award after rising through the ranks to assume leadership along with co-founder and shareholder roles within the wider Duo business. Highly regarded as an influential figure within cyber security, Jo continues to champion community groups 1st Tuesday, in addition to co-founding Project Wednesday as a meetup for people new to the industry.

How did you get your break in the IT industry and progress to the role you have today?

It started back in 2004 when my great friend Rod Drury - this was pre Xero, in the AfterMail days, introduced me to the owners of Duo, Jackie Hatchwell and Kendra Ross. A week later I started as an account manager with Duo.

In my 17 years there I held multiple roles, including national sales manager - where I looked after New Zealand and Australia, regional sales director and, most recently, general manager.

I recently left Duo to join PwC New Zealand as Director within the alliances and consulting team - which is an amazing opportunity.

What have been some of your career highlights and proudest moments?

There has been so much! Being part of Duo’s successes and seeing the company grow into a key market leader in cyber security is something I feel so very proud to have been part of. That journey includes becoming a shareholder at Duo, co-founding the cyber security professional services businesses - PS Duo - and the acquisition of Duo to Sektor.

I’m also particularly proud of Project Wednesday, which I co-founded with Kendra. Project Wednesday is a spin-off from 1stTuesday, and is a community designed for people exploring cyber security as a career path.

Project Wednesday is designed to help address the shortage of security professionals in New Zealand and to be a welcoming environment for all.

One of my key achievements is mastering the art of juggling - working full time and raising two incredible, beautiful daughters. Portia 14, and Harper 8, are my inspiration and the driving force to always be the best version of myself every day.

In terms of recognised achievements, I was delighted and honoured to receive the Reseller News 2017 Entrepreneurship Management Excellence Award and Reseller News 2021 WIICTA Shining Star award.

What are some of the key lessons you've learnt along the way?

It’s so important to always be your authentic self, be honest and transparent. I’ve learnt to trust my inner compass and be guided by what feels right. As I’ve progressed in my career - and in life - I’ve found that the more knowledge I’ve gained, the more comfortable I’ve felt with that approach.

Staying curious is vital, which means learning and upskilling is a continuous process. It takes courage to do that but it also gives you courage, including not being afraid to ask questions.

I strongly believe that listening is one of the most important skills to have, along with being passionate about what you do.

What are some of your professional ambitions in the months ahead?

For the last 17 years, I’ve been blessed to be part of a wonderful company that has shaped my career and it’s been amazing. Joining PwC is a new and exciting chapter and I’m really looking forward to learning and growing into the role.

It’s an incredible opportunity to combine the deep industry knowledge I have and things I’m passionate about with the learning curve that comes with such an awesome organisation.

PwC has an amazing graduate programme and a New Zealand-first initiative, Ignite, which is aimed at reducing the barriers to entry to technical careers and professional services. I love the idea of helping out and inspiring talent.

Who or what has influenced you professionally?

The most influential person has been my mother who instilled in me a strong work ethic – to aim high, work hard, believe in yourself and value your relationships.

I have been lucky to have amazing mentors and friends in Kendra Ross, Jackie Hatchwell and Rod Drury. They have played a massive part in my career and I’m so grateful for their belief in me, support and guidance. My daughters inspire me every day and are my driving force that keeps me pushing forward.