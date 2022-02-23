New Zealand's Tech Story launched and live after two year effort

New sales and marketing tools and resources available for technology exporters.

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand technology exporters have a new story to tell and new tools to tell it with following the launch of the New Zealand Tech Story.

The story, which aims to create a compelling, consistent way of promoting New Zealand's technology capabilities to the world, was launched today by the government's Digital Technology ITP (industry transformation plan) and partners to a virtual crowd of around 800.

The story, “We See Tomorrow First”, is a marketing and sales initiative, created in collaboration with industry and government. It has a dual mandate: to support the fast-growing digital technology sector and help take those innovations to the global market; and to attract international investment and tech talent to New Zealand.

Along with a new Tech Story brand and brand values, created over two years of consultations, the initiative also delivered a free sales and marketing toolkit and resources companies share their story overseas to attract investment, talent and global sales.

NZ Tech chief strategy officer Julie Gill led the effort with support from NZ Story, creative house Toro Studio and innovation outfit Previously Unavailable among others.

“New Zealand has a unique perspective on how we create technology and lead tech businesses," she said. "It’s a perspective, building on Māori values of kaitiakitanga or guardianship, that now more than ever, the world needs to help create technology to build a better tomorrow.

“Our vision is that the Tech Story will have a lasting, positive impact for our tech businesses and New Zealand. The strength of a unified storytelling platform means businesses will benefit from greater awareness in global markets. This will help business growth by attracting investment, talent and exports."

In 2021 New Zealand’s top 200 tech exporters earned $13.9 billion and total global digital exports grew by 23 per cent. The Tech Story initiative was a concerted effort to further accelerate that growth by growing the awareness and preference of Aotearoa’s tech sector internationally.



NZ Tech member and founder of Soul Machines Greg Cross said sharing New Zealand’s tech story as a platform for growth was an instrumental step towards becoming a knowledge economy.

“New Zealand’s tech sector is growing faster than ever, and our values and cultural identity bring a unique perspective to how we create technology and lead tech businesses," he said.

The Government is providing $1 million for the Tech Story marketing campaign.



