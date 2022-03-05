Meet the WIICTA Winner: Celia Voysey of Z Energy

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Celia Voysey (Z Energy) wins the Technical (Partner / Telco) award. Credit: Reseller News

As winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Technical (Partner / Telco) award in 2021, Celia Voysey is known for pioneering and defining cloud best practice for the customers of her previous employer, Intergen, through the continuous creation of centres of excellence and knowledge hubs to enhance up-skilling and optimisation levels.



Backed by strong Microsoft expertise, Celia, who now works at Z Energy, led the cloud charge in a significant programme of work for the New Zealand Government while she was at Intergen, managing and orchestrating three platforms, 55 Dynamics instances, 65 Azure resource groups, 487 internal users, two public-facing portals and more than 20 integration points across multiple environments.



How did you get your break in the IT industry and what prompted you to specialise in your field?

When I was still at school and pondering what to do next, I decided I wanted to continue with my favourite subjects: Calculus and Spanish. Only Waikato and Canterbury offered Spanish at that time. Waikato won out due to its awesome Bachelor of Computing and Mathematics programme and to it being driving distance from my parent's house in Te Aroha (easy weekend jaunts home!).



I majored in Applied Mathematics, which encompassed a fair bit of computer science and a lot of maths. I dropped Spanish after my first year because I was enjoying the science side of my degree more (plus the lectures were at 8 am and no way I was walking through the Hamilton fog for those!).



I loved the applied computing parts of my degree and, when I finished, I applied for a few grad programmes with IT companies and ended up at Unisys in Wellington. It was a wonderful woman who picked me out of a stack of mostly male CVs (promoting diversity since forever). We both went on to work at Intergen and Z [Energy].



When I started with Intergen, they were just forming its application support team. It piqued my interest, and the rest is history! For a long time, I loved the front-line aspect of IT operations – it's a great feeling to be able to help someone in their time of technological need! Over time I felt the need to work on prevention rather than being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. Platform management is what spun out of that – proactively managing complex platforms to keep them running efficiently and to ensure they continue to provide benefit. My more recent move into product ownership is also a natural evolution of that.



What are some of your proudest achievements or projects?

Seeing people (I have led and mentored) progress into all parts of our industry; watching my partner use the Department of Internal Affairs Online Citizenship portal to apply for his NZ Citizenship, eventually getting his certificate in the mail and knowing that I had a large hand to play in the formation of that system!



What are some of your professional ambitions in the months ahead?

In September 2021 I moved on to Z Energy as a product owner. It's been an exciting time getting embedded into a new team and culture. There's so much on the go. I'm particularly looking forward to the opportunities we have to use technology to empower our safety and wellbeing standing. Some amazing work has been done in that space to embed technology into our ways of working but there's so many opportunities to use the data we're capturing. It's also an easily configurable workflow platform that could be used in other areas of the business.



I am also really keen to help encourage people into IT who may not have previously worked in IT or who maybe haven't considered their skills to be transferable between roles. Not only does this help expand the potential candidate pool, but it can help improve diversity.



What is the most surprising or profound thing you've learned or discovered while working in the IT industry?

Always double your estimates. To be honest sometimes it's probably 'triple your estimates'. Even with years of experience, there's always a myriad of things you can't anticipate.



Every voice has the potential to make a difference. Wonderful things happen when everyone in the room actively participates and respects each other’s point of view. Plus you never know who is going to have that one snippet of information that changes the whole way you see something.



Who or what has influenced you professionally?



When I was working in the vendor space, my clients constantly encouraged me to lift my game. Giving them a forum to voice their problems or ideas frequently gave me a compelling reason to learn and try something new. Many of them were more than happy to go on the journey alongside me and it made for some really productive and enjoyable partnerships. It’s a two-way street to establish that level of trust.



Back when I was a grad at Unisys, there was an awesome DBA there who enforced her rules with an iron first. She set clear expectations with all the devs and held us accountable to her quality standards. At the time it felt so painful to constantly have to revisit my work but I learnt so much about the benefits of repeatable process, well-structured code and mitigating risk, which stood me in good stead throughout my career.



Some years later, when I accidentally ran part of a script against a production database and deleted a whole table, I immediately thought of that DBA and realised I hadn't followed her best practice. More fool me! Let's just say it's the type of mistake you never repeat.