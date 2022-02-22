Vodafone NZ opens up expanded fibre-based sensor tech to third parties

Tony Baird (Vodafone NZ) Credit: Supplied

Vodafone New Zealand has opened up the use of fibre optic cable-based vibration sensor technology to third parties as it extends the service to Wellington.



The technology is a result of Vodafone’s partnership with FiberSense, an Australian company that has invented and patented a new class of sensor system over optical fibre cable infrastructure, dubbed VIDAR -- an acronym for vibration detection and ranging.



The so-called VIDAR technology, which was launched publicly last year, can be used to create wide area sensor systems for recording, labelling and visualising objects and events in real-time through the capture and analysis of vibrations collected across large geographical grids using fibre optic cables.



Following a successful pilot of FiberSense’s Digital Asset product in Auckland, the company has extended its partnership with FiberSense to Wellington.



“Security and reliability are fundamental to operating a world-class network and the FiberSense service strengthens that capability,” said Tony Baird, CTO of Vodafone New Zealand. “We are excited about the opportunity to utilise our network in new and innovative ways and working with FiberSense to turn our optical network into a massive sensing array is an exciting opportunity to expand our product offerings and provide new value-added services to our customers.”



The FiberSense Digital Asset service on which Vodafone has partnered with the company, provides detection, prevention and mitigation features to protect the Vodafone network and other underground critical utility assets by giving clients early warning and detection to identify and prevent potential fibre cable strikes before they happen. It also provides real-time condition monitoring to enhance maintenance and can capture seismic data for assisting rapid response to damage from earthquake events.



Vodafone claims to be the first company in the country to utilise existing underground fibre cables to proactively monitor for natural disasters or civil works, a capability that means it is able to provide advance warning on unexpected third-party issues, for example, water or gas pipe leaks.



The latest deployment involves a FiberSense unit providing 24/7 monitoring on more than 100 kilometres of fibre cables within Vodafone’s optical network in central Wellington.



It is claimed that super-precise vibration sensors represent the equivalent of a virtual sensor every three to five metres along the network, which can detect seismic disturbances as well as damage to civil infrastructure.



It is thought the extended technology, which is now open for use by third parties, will improve network resilience for Vodafone services and result in better reliability for customers.



Potential use cases could see utilities such as water and gas companies provided with data about underground issues while capturing vital data on seismic activity. The technology could also enable other smart city applications, such as traffic monitoring, Vodafone noted.



Mark Englund, founder and CEO of FiberSense, said that the agreement with Vodafone New Zealand represented a new model for fibre owners to extract revenue opportunities from their existing assets.



“The new Wellington rollout paves the way for expanding the sensing capability to other clients including utilities, governments and municipal council offices,” Englund said. “Protecting underground critical infrastructure from third party accidental damage is a common risk to these customers whether the impact is due to water leaks, power outages or natural disasters.

“Our Digital Asset sensing service helps mitigate the impact of these all-too-common events,” he added.

The move comes as Vodafone New Zealand makes progress on its target ICT services markets as it quietly stabilises and transforms its own technology landscape.

Updating the share market last week on the progress of its major investments, 49.95 per cent shareholder Infratil reported Vodafone was gaining momentum in ICT markets with significant corporate wins and future opportunities identified in security, cloud and internet of things (IoT).

Strategic target ICT markets, or "families" in Vodafone parlance, are cloud, connectivity, security and communications and collaboration.

