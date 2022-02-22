Kyndryl names IBM alumna as New Zealand lead

Steps into the new role from 1 March.

Audrey Campbell-Frear (Kyndryl) Credit: Supplied

IBM managed infrastructure services spin-off Kyndryl has tapped former IBM talent Audrey Campbell-Frear as its new managing director for New Zealand.



Campbell-Frear, who is currently general manager of innovation and new business at Olivado, previously spent close to four years at Big Blue, from 2007 to 2011, as business development manager and client services executive.



However, Campbell-Frear's history in the local tech sector extends well beyond Kyndryl’s former parent company, with the provider’s new country lead having spent over six years at Mavenir as country manager for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, as well as nearly 12 years at Spark as a senior manager.

Campbell-Frear will officially join Kyndryl on 1 March as managing director for New Zealand, the new role seeing her responsible for leading the company’s New Zealand team to work more closely with customers and help them modernise and manage their mission-critical systems.

She will also focus on building external partnerships while defining and implementing the company's skills roadmap.



“Audrey brings a fresh perspective to our business and is passionate about contributing to customers transformation and delivering on the promise of technology,” said Kerry Purcell, president of Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand.



“I welcome her to the team and am looking forward to working closely with her to expand our customer and partner relationships in New Zealand.”

IBM revealed in late 2020 its plan to spin off the US$19 billion Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services division.

In July last year, prior to the spin-off, Purcell, who had previously held the post of Big Blue’s A/NZ managing director from 2015 to the end of 2017, was named as the impending A/NZ president for Kyndryl.



Until September 2021, Purcell had held the position of IBM general manager of global technology services for IBM Services Japan, a role he occupied for over two-and-a-half years.

Since the completion of its spin-off, Kyndryl has inked a series of new high-level vendor partnerships, the most recent of which was with Nokia.



Just days ago, Kyndryl revealed it had teamed up with Nokia through a global network and edge computing alliance to offer LTE and 5G private wireless networking for digital transformation projects.



Kyndryl’s partnership with Nokia follows agreements made over the last few months with VMware in November, Google Cloud in December and Pure Storage earlier in February, all of which focusing heavily on the cloud.

