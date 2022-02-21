Nintex adds Ricoh NZ to its process automation partner network

Already partners in Australia, Nintex doubles down with Ricoh NZ.

Roly Smoldon (Ricoh NZ) Credit: Supplied

Process intelligence and automation software developer Nintex has added Ricoh New Zealand to its local reseller stable.

The appointment follows Ricoh New Zealand’s transition to become a digital services partner organisation offering digital workflow and automation solutions.

“Ricoh New Zealand forms a key element of our local channel strategy that will help organisations accelerate their digital business initiatives with the power of the Nintex Process Platform," said Amy Degnan, manager of Nintex A/NZ's partner group.

Solutions built with Nintex complemented Ricoh New Zealand’s existing portfolio of products, it was claimed, supporting enterprises as they underwent rapid transformation by digitising manual forms, adopting continuous process improvement and achieving greater compliance.

Roly Smoldon, general manager digital services at Ricoh New Zealand, said as businesses looked to digitally accelerate, it was more critical than ever they found ways to automate labour intensive processes especially in a competitive job market and with a shortage of skilled workers.

“Nintex is a growth-oriented partner, which is in line with the direction of our business, and we’re thrilled to take their technology to market," Smoldon said.

The new appointment followed a successful reseller partnership between Nintex and Ricoh in other countries, including with Ricoh Australia, which had been successful as a digital services partner across a range of markets.

With pressure on print revenues across the industry, Ricoh New Zealand has been progressively building an ICT services business, offering infrastructure transformation services from consultancy through cyber security, remote working, cloud and managed IT.

For the year to 31 March, 2021, Ricoh NZ reported sales of $105.8 million, down from $129 million on 2020. Operating profit, however, nearly doubled year-on-year from $7.3 million to $13.8 million.

Within that, sales of IT services in 2021 totaled $12.8 million while sales of IT hardware and software contributed $7.3 million.

“We understand that to digitise repeatable processes such as compliance, financial workflows, incident management, manufacturing automation, employee leave applications and overtime approvals will be compelling for businesses with hybrid workforces who require secure access to documents and digital workflows from anywhere on the device of their choice,” Smoldon said.

Nintex would support Ricoh New Zealand with sales training, certification programmes and marketing resources to deliver sales readiness, channel enablement, and technical excellence to ensure mutual business success.