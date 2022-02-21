30k premises to go: Chorus thrives as broadband rollout nears completion

New Zealand leaps up the global fixed-line broadband rankings into 11th place.

JB Rousselot (Chorus) Credit: Chorus

Major ultrafast broadband provider Chorus today reported increased profits and revenue for its first half of the 2022 financial year.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) of $42 million to the end of December was up from $27 million in the same period last year while earnings increased from a restated $328 million to $347 million, albeit including $15 million of one-off benefits. Underlying EBITDA was $332 million compared with $328 million.

Operating revenue for the period was up slightly at $483 million from a restated $478 million, mainly due to gains from ongoing network optimisation.

Chorus is close to completing its decade-long fibre rollout. With just 30,000 premises left to receive service, its programme is scheduled to end next year.

Fibre connections increased by 47,000 to 918,000 with uptake now at 67 per cent in completed UFB areas, up from 65 per cent at 30 June 2021.

The positive news allowed Chorus to increase its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance for 2022 to between $665 million and $685 million. Dividend guidance also increased to 35 cents from 26 cents.

Chorus also announced a $150 million share buyback following an improved credit rating from S&P and Moody's.

"The continued growth in fibre demand is a testament to the reliability fibre broadband is delivering through the challenges of the ongoing COVID pandemic," said Chorus CEO JB Rousselot. “We saw the lockdowns and other public restrictions in the first-half ramp up the average data usage on fibre to new record highs of more than 600 gigabytes per month."

Fibre connections grew by 47,000 to 918,000, putting Chorus on track to achieve its target of one million connections by the end of the year, Rousselot said.

Chorus also upgraded more than 600,000 homes and businesses on fibre to higher speeds in December. As a result of the upgrade, New Zealand leapt up the world fixed-line broadband rankings from 22nd place to 11th, based on a global speed test.

Overall, the result holds promise of an improved full year after a subdued 2021 which saw both revenue and profits slip as retailers attacked the broadband market by offering fixed wireless services.