Tech talent border exceptions open for applications

Businesses can apply for an industry nomination through the two industry groups.

Graeme Muller (NZTech) Credit: NZTech

The doors have opened for Kiwi tech businesses to apply for one or more of 600 border exceptions pledge by the government through IT industry groups NZTech or IT Professionals.

In December, border class exceptions for 600 specialist tech workers were announced by Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark.



Graeme Muller, NZTech CEO, flagged on 14 February that applications for the border exceptions would soon be open.



Now, the process to apply for border exceptions for tech workers is now underway and local businesses can apply for an industry nomination through the two industry groups.



The border exceptions are available for specific roles that are in the highest demand, including software developers, security specialists, ICT managers and multimedia specialists.



It is understood that there are multiple sub-roles or job titles that fall within these broader role categories.



These roles are critical to accelerate access to much needed skills by the fast-growing New Zealand tech sector and businesses across the economy, Muller noted.



IT Professionals chief executive Paul Matthews stressed that employers seeking industry nomination were also expected to be engaged in a programme to support domestic skills development.



“It is important that the industry demonstrates it is serious about ensuring a growing pipeline of local talent into the sector alongside immigration,” he said.



For companies wishing to bring workers in, the role being offered and the worker must meet certain requirements and industry expectations.



Moreover, organisations wishing to apply for a border exception must check the eligibility of the role and determine if it is an approved role that meets minimum salary requirements.

Companies looking to recruit international talent then have to apply for an Industry Nomination, which will be checked and validated by the team at IT Professionals NZ.



If the application meets the requirements and expectations, the recruiting organisation will receive an industry nomination which will then be placed on an approved nomination list that will be provided to Immigration NZ.



Nominated employers then need to complete a request for travel with Immigration NZ. If the request is approved, Immigration NZ will issue an invitation to apply, and workers will be eligible to apply for the critical purpose visitor visa to come and work in New Zealand through the other critical worker border exception.



Importantly, successful applicants through this pathway are currently eligible to apply for the 2021 Resident Visa if they are in the country and they need to submit an application before 31 July 2022.