Spark taps Stephen Ponsford to lead data unit Qrious

A 10-year Spark veteran, Stephen Ponsoford has been acting CEO at Qrious for five months

Stephen Ponsford (Qrious) Credit: Supplied

Telco Spark has appointed Stephen Ponsford as the new CEO for its data, analytics and AI business, Qrious, effective immediately.

Ponsford has been acting CEO for Qrious since Nathalie Morris left last October. He was formerly the firm’s chief technology officer, having joined Qrious in 2017 from Spark-owned ICT infrastructure provider Revera.

Ponsford said Qrious was an organisation already associated with many projects of national significance and helping to improve outcomes in the private and public sectors.

"The world of data, analytics and AI is playing an increasingly significant role in modern life, offering unprecedented opportunities for human development and innovation," he said. "Organisations are placing greater value on opportunities arising from these technologies and we can’t wait to help NZ organisations on their journey."

Spark's marketing director Matt Bain said Ponsford was dedicated to transforming Kiwi businesses through the application of data analytics and AI.

"We have an opportunity to accelerate towards a vibrant and inclusive digital economy driven by data intelligence and AI technologies," Bain said.



"Stephen brings a wealth of experience and credentials to the role and will undoubtedly help unlock the value and potential of Qrious’ offering for New Zealand business.”