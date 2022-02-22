Stats NZ on the hunt for Salesforce partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Stats NZ is planning to outsource its Salesforce service requirements ranging from strategic advice and technical development, to administrative support services.

The government data agency said the move was to ensure it was configuring and using Salesforce effectively and deriving the best value from its platform investment.

The selected Salesforce service provider or providers would complement and operate in combination with Stats NZ’s internal Salesforce capability and capacity, the agency explained in a tender.

"Stats NZ is committed to leveraging our investment in Salesforce as a critical application for our core technology infrastructure," the agency explained. "As a Salesforce services partner, you will play a key role in helping us realise, and deliver, the potential of the Salesforce products across our working environment."



Stats NZ began implementing Salesforce in 2015 with the assistance of Fronde. The system was to eventually replace five legacy systems and manage all surveys across agriculture, the social sector, business and the 2018 census.

Stats NZ now uses Salesforce to manage the response collection process for a variety of surveys. It licenses one instance of the platform, which is used by its collection operations, census and central intelligence teams teams.

"Stats NZ has determined it requires additional Salesforce services that range from strategic advice to business as usual (support and maintenance services," the tender explained.

"Such services may include advice on strategic deployment of Salesforce apps and alignment to Salesforce products and functionality roadmaps, application development and technical services to ensure it is configuring and using the application effectively and deriving the best value from its investment, and software support."

Stats NZ said it had identified other business requirements that may lend themselves to Salesforce Marketing Cloud and a broader use of Service Cloud in the future. The agency's licences and support agreement s with Salesforce were outside the scope of the new tender.

In 2017, Stats NZ went to market for a panel of suppliers as cracks began to appear in its $121 million rollout. The situation was not helped by the devastating 2016 earthquakes in North Canterbury, which forced the long-term evacuation of the agency's Wellington headquarters.

“The Salesforce issue continues to provide challenges for resolution and is impacting the delivery of the overall programme,” Stats NZ's census leader Denise McGregor’s said in a late 2017 email to staff. “There are a number of priority one work packages blocked from completion, and a backlog of testing is starting to build.”

In a further email, McGregor said: “We lurch back and forth from success to doom all the time and Salesforce is absolutely central to the 2018 census design. We have to get some stability.”

The 2018 Census struggled with response rates and to deliver scheduled outputs used to inform government and private sector decision-making.

An independent review found weaknesses in overall project governance and leadership and unnecessary complexity compromised the achievement of Stats NZ's census objectives and made it hard for citizens to respond



