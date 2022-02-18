Lancom lines up fresh survey and reporting software for Winsborough

New solutions to be built on AWS tech.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa (Lancom Technology) Credit: Supplied

Lancom Technology has won a deal for bespoke software services to develop a replacement for Winsborough Limited’s current survey and reporting applications.



Winsborough, an Auckland-based organisational psychology firm, specialises in selecting, developing, supporting and enhancing business leaders across public and private organisations in New Zealand and further afield.



Among the company's products is an assessment tools package called Hogan, the Winsborough Manager Select Report and the Winsborough 360-Survey.



Lancom won the software development services deal following a competitive tender process, with the new platform proposed by the IT services firm to be underpinned by Amazon Web Services (AWS) technology.



“Our expertise lies in developing people to be exceptional leaders," said Sonya Cowen, Winsborough’s head of research and development. “This improves organisational effectiveness and leads to better working lives for many people – a consequential outcome when so much of our time is dedicated to our work.

“Technology is, of course, a key enabler. We are delighted to partner with Lancom Technology to make a step change to our current surveying and reporting platform.



“During the selection process, Lancom proved [it was] an expert full-service technology provider, and we were impressed by [its] ability to deliver the software we need within a people-centred partnership, alongside [its] international network and SaaS [software-as-a-service] sales experience,” she added.



It is understood that the combination of AWS technologies and Lancom Technology’s offerings and expertise will allow Winsborough to provide its customers with a new single-page web application that allows administrators to readily manage the system at the top-level while also letting users access all the functionality in the system.



The back-end will incorporate a microservices architecture running .NET/.NET Core inside Docker containers.

Work is now underway to develop a minimum viable product that is expected to launch later this year.

“We are very excited to work with Winsborough on this project,” said Lancom CEO Waruna Kirimetiyawa. “[It is] an award-winning business committed to providing [its] clients with a seamless experience and premium quality services, and technology is a core component of the offering.

“Partnering with Winsborough to develop an innovative new solution to support [its] core service is a fantastic opportunity,” he added.

Earlier this month, Lancom acquired a majority stake in health and safety software provider HSE Connect, the move bolstering the Auckland-based IT services provider’s portfolio of software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.

Also based in Auckland, HSE Connect makes and operates a health and safety SaaS application, also called HSE Connect, which has an existing customer base of over 700 businesses across New Zealand and Australia.

The HSE Connect product is a cloud-based health and safety application that has been built specifically with WorkSafe in mind.



According to Kirimetiyawa, Lancom helped to create the HSE Connect application in partnership with the software vendor’s founder Tony Hutchison.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with HSE Connect,” Kirimetiyawa said. “There is a huge growth opportunity in the health and safety SaaS sector and with our long history of developing SaaS applications there is a great fit between the two companies.

“We built the original application alongside Tony, the founder, and have closely followed their progress over the years."

