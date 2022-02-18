TVNZ an early adopter as AWS adds Auckland to its Local Zone network

Tiffany Bloomquist (AWS) Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is launching a new AWS local cloud zone in Auckland to complement its existing investments in New Zealand.

AWS Local Zones are a type of infrastructure deployment that places AWS compute, storage, database and other services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry and information technology centres. This enables customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end users or on-premises datacentres.

Local Zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS regions and receive the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs) and toolsets.

“We know that delivering ultra-low latency applications for a seamless user experience matters for many businesses and industries, so we are excited to bring the edge of the cloud closer to more customers in New Zealand to help meet their requirements,” said Tiffany Bloomquist, country manager for commercial at AWS New Zealand.



The cloud giant's new Local Zones will give New Zealand customers the ability to offer end users performance designed to suit applications such as remote real-time gaming, media and entertainment content creation, live video streaming, engineering simulations, augmented and virtual reality, machine learning inference at the edge and more.



Local Zones also allow customers with local data residency preferences in New Zealand to run parts of their applications in on-premises datacentres and connect to AWS while to ensure ultra-low latency for these types of hybrid deployments.

The new AWS Auckland Local Zone will join 16 existing AWS zones across the United States and an additional 31 planned to launch in 25 countries around the world over the next two years

AWS already delivers Amazon CloudFront, a content delivery network service built for high performance, security, and developer convenience, AWS Outposts, a managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, services, APIs, and tools to customer premises.

The company has also committed to NZ$7.5 billion, ten-year, investment in a new infrastructure region with cloud datacentres planned to open in Auckland in 2024..

AWS said Local Zones would empower partners as well as public and private organisations and startups to deliver a new generation of low latency applications to end users with on-demand scalability, cost savings and high availability. TVNZ is a foundation customer for the new service.

“TVNZ brings viewers the best local and international content, and the launch of a new AWS Local Zone for Aotearoa will provide an even faster and more reliable way to deliver our services and content to New Zealanders,” said Jean-Louis Acafrao, general manager, technology at TVNZ.

“AWS Local Zones will help us provide the best possible quality streaming experience for our TVNZ OnDemand viewers, ensuring continued audience growth for our platform."

Telco Spark welcomed the development.

"As part of our hybrid cloud portfolio, we look forward to helping our customers take advantage of the low latency and performance benefits the new service offers,” said Heather Graham, CEO of Spark unit CCL.



AWS premier consulting partner Deloitte said its collaboration with AWS enabled it to help customers modernise, bring products to market quicker, and innovate rapidly."

“An AWS Local Zone in Auckland will bring the cloud even closer to our customers, enabling ultra-low latency cloud solutions that process data closer to source to improve response times and customer experiences," said Damian Harvey, Deloitte New Zealand cloud transformation lead.