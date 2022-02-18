Proofpoint hands NZ distribution to Duo

Johann Ramchandra (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Sektor-owned distributor Duo has scored a deal with Proofpoint, supplying its full suite of products to the New Zealand market.

Duo's Kiwi partners will now have access to Proofpoint’s threat platform, which integrates controls across email, cloud, security awareness training, impersonation prevention and phishing response automation.

“We were keen to add an email security solution to our portfolio but found, with Proofpoint, there were many other security solutions that would complement Duo’s offerings," said Matt Geluk-Rowe, Duo’s alliance manager.

"Accordingly, we are very excited to be selected as a result of Proofpoint’s recent distributor review.”

Duo will sit alongside Proofpoint's other regional distributors, which recently came under review across Asia Pacific. The vendor now works with Ingram Micro across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

It also gave M.Tech an expanded remit covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Taiwan and Australia.

“The shift to work from anywhere has accelerated digital transformation and the move to the cloud, expanding the attack surface for enterprises," said Johann Ramchandra, senior director of APJ channel sales at Proofpoint.

"Today, cyber criminals increasingly target people within organisations rather than systems or infrastructure. We chose Duo as it’s important that Proofpoint aligns with a dedicated cyber security distributor that empowers organisations to adopt a people-centric approach to security.”

Duo recently waved goodbye to general manager Jo Haanstra, who took up a new position with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) New Zealand back in January.

Haanstra, a winner in the 2021 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), joined PwC NZ as a director within the consulting firm’s alliances and consulting team.

She was replaced by Nextgen NZ's David Long as general manager.