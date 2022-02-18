Chorus, wireless ISPs express concerns about Vocus merger with 2degrees

Chorus argues it needs more freedom to compete with its customers.

A merger of 2degees and Vocus could tilt market power for wholesale services and fixed wireless broadband, submitters argue. Credit: Dreamstime

While not outright objecting to the proposed merger of telcos 2degrees and Vocus, early submitters to the Commerce Commission are raising concerns.

Major network infrastructure company Chorus noted New Zealand had the third highest uptake of fixed-wireless access services compared with other OECD countries as at 30 June 2020, behind only the Czech Republic at and the Slovak Republic.

This was surprising given the widespread availability of superior quality fibre services at comparable prices.

"It suggests that vertically integrated fixed/mobile network operators are taking opportunities created by the regulatory framework for fixed networks to maximise margin by pushing fixed wireless access service."

The trend was likely to continue by combining the only pure fixed operator with scale, Vocus, with nationwide mobile network operator 2degrees.

"If the proposed merger proceeds, the market share of integrated fixed/mobile retail service providers would increase from 68 per cent to 81 per cent," Chorus noted.

"The separation of Telecom New Zealand was intended to remove Telecom’s advantage from vertical integration and create a level playing field for retail service providers," Chorus submitted. "The rise of vertically integrated fixed/mobile operators and services creates a challenge to this model."

To best protect the interests of end-users, Chorus recommended the Commission be clear that non-discrimination obligations did not impede vigorous competition by wholesale fixed access providers with alternative network operators who are also their customers.

It should also ensure low barriers to entry for new retail service providers by removing or limiting wholesale business line restrictions and establish strict rules for, and oversight of, marketing of fixed wireless access services to ensure end users can make informed choices about broadband services.

The high concentration of retail market share in vertically integrated, unregulated fixed/mobile network operators combined with the complex regulation imposed on wholesale fixed network operators created risks for end-users, Chorus wrote.

To continue to protect the interests of end-users, the commission had to ensure all elements of its telecommunications regulatory toolkit remained fit for purpose.

The non-discrimination obligations which apply to Chorus and other local fibre companies were intended to ensure a level playing field for all retail service providers and to promote competition. However, at the time these were conceived the level of network competition which currently exists was not anticipated.

"Current market dynamics mean that these obligations are open to gaming by large, vertically integrated retail service providers who can use their status as wholesale customers to impede competition from wholesale fixed networks," Chorus wrote.

They could do this by claiming discrimination when wholesale providers competed with those retailers' networks.

Therefore, the commission should make clear that non-discrimination applies to retail service providers in their capacity as wholesale customers, not their participation in other telecommunications markets.

Chorus and the local fibre companies would then be free to engage in vigorous competition with alternative networks even where they are owned by customers.

Low barriers to entry in retail broadband markets would also be vital to constrain the fixed/mobile integrated operators and ensure consumers have easy access to wholesale only fixed networks.

"It is concerning the parties do not acknowledge that end-users have a choice of alternative services as the copper network winds down and that many will want to move to fibre rather than be ;migrated; to fixed wireless," Chorus submitted.

"It is imperative that marketing and retail service quality regulation ensure retail service providers give consumers clear, accurate and complete information about their broadband choices."



WISPA, the industry body representing mostly rural wireless internet service providers, submitted that both Vocus and 2degrees were active in the wholesale internet services market.

"A merger between two sellers in a market the size of New Zealand’s will have the effect of reducing choice for ISPs seeking connectivity services," Glenn Hutton wrote on behalf of WISPA's committee. "There are possible unilateral effects that could arise for our members given their size relative to others in the market."

Some of he services purchased from the applicants by WISPA members include the use of both applicant’s own DSL and UFB handovers and phone services in the case of 2Degrees.

"Being able to purchase these handover and VoIP connections as a managed service enables our smaller members to offer broadband options to their markets outside the well-known WISP type connections.

"The availability of these wholesale handover services to small ISPs adds to the richness and competitiveness of the New Zealand fixed line broadband market. It allows the participation in the market of those who could otherwise not afford to have a presence due to the costs of a dedicated handover with Chorus."

WISPA also had concerns about the impact of a merger on the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) segment

"The MVNO market in New Zealand is an emerging service," the association wrote. "Several of WISPA-NZ’s members are resellers on Spark or Vodafone’s MVNO platforms. There is at least one member who resells Vocus’ s MVNO service."

WISPA submitted it would like to see the New Zealand MVNO market continue to evolve to the point where its members and other retailers could offer mobile services that were truly competitive with the network operators while allowing a fair margin for retailers.

"At present the MVNO market appears to be characterised by very low margins for retailers and a poor selection of service offerings when compared to the MNOs offering them," WISPA wrote.

"WISPA-NZ recommends a condition be placed on the merger that the parties engage with prospective MVNO retailers to develop a workable MVNO model that results in mobile plans that will meet the retail market. "