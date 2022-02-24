Meet the WIICTA winner: Anne Taylor of Microsoft

Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the New Zealand tech channel since first launching in 2016, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Anne Taylor (Microsoft) wins the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) 2021 Innovation award. Credit: Reseller News

Winner of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) Innovation award in 2021, Anne Taylor has spearheaded efforts to weave te reo Māori into the technology used by thousands of Kiwis on a daily basis, aligned to the goal of ensuring the language has a strong future with higher fluency rates.

To achieve this aim, Anne has championed two innovative projects – the inclusion of te reo Māori as a language oā Motu as a Minecraft Education Edition.



How did you get your break into the IT industry and progress to where you are now?



That happened a long time ago – in fact over 20 years ago! I was working at the Bank of New Zealand in the Business Banking department. I had the most amazing manager – John Wight – and he was very ahead of the times and had found an IT person to build him a CRM system using Lotus Notes! My job at the time was to convince the business managers to use it. I absolutely loved it, and realised I had a passion for technology; I understood the impact technology can have on a person’s life – both business and personal.



Then I saw a job advertisement for Microsoft for retail channel manager. I’d started my career as a graduate at Levene’s (one of the first large format retail organisations) and had a passion for retail and customers, so the Microsoft retail manager role combined two things that I absolutely loved – retail and IT. I was absolutely determined to get the job and worked with an HR consultant to make sure my CV was in the best possible shape (there was no LinkedIn in those days).



The interview process was long and exhausting – a full day of interviews, and that only got me to the short list. I’ll never forget that day as I was interviewed by the most wonderful woman in the world – Elizabeth Kirby. She’s one of the fabulous managers and mentors on my journey who have inspired me to be the absolute best I could be, supporting me to be resilient and have a growth mindset.



There are a couple of mantras that I’ve held dear to my heart. The first is that work is something you do, not a place that you go. Even in the early days we were able to work from home, meaning I was able to be there for my boys. I didn’t miss one school meeting, school trip or school camp, as I had the flexibility to be a parent when I needed to.



The other one could be a bit contentious, and that is ‘I don’t work for Microsoft, Microsoft works for me’. Our CEO was quoted saying the same thing recently, so I feel okay saying it in print now! Having this perspective has allowed me to do all of the things I’ve wanted to, and I feel very fortunate that Microsoft has enabled that.



What were some of the innovative projects that you've worked on in the past few months?



I’m working in an APAC role now and have some amazing projects on the go. I’m working with ministries of education, partners, system leaders and educators across the region on projects ranging from system transformation to educator professional development, to cloud and AI [artificial intelligence] skilling projects for K-12 and higher education students. We are working with partners in Nepal and Indonesia to train and certify students on cloud and AI technology.



Imagine Cup Junior is another very cool project that I’m working on across the region. This is an exciting opportunity for students to learn about technology and how it can be used to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. It’s a great introduction to technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and, new for 2022, cybersecurity, and is suitable for all levels, especially beginners.



Most countries are thinking deeply about teacher capability, and we’ve recently completed a Proof of Concept in Indonesia focused on teacher professional development, to help teachers transform how they design enriching learning activities for their students. Once the teachers completed the learning, they were able to sit the Microsoft Certified Educator exam – giving them an industry recognised certification.



Who or what has influenced you professionally?



I’ve already talked about some of the key people above. One I haven’t mentioned is David Levene – he was an incredible businessman and a really good human. He engrained in me the concept of putting the customer at the centre of everything that you do.



The other two people are my boys (or men now really) – William and Nicholas. They inspired me to be the best that I could be, to be there for them and to be a role model that girls can do anything! I love them to the moon and back.



What are your professional ambitions?



Now that I’m older and have been around a while, my ambitions are focused on the success of others – whether that’s my children, the people I’m working with or the customers I’m working with. I want to add value and to make every second of every day count.

