Vista Group buys out US cinema software rival Retriever Group

After winning its first cloud customer, Vista Group acquires a rival and access to 200 sites.

Having acquired its first cloud customer last week, NZX-listed Vista Group has now bought the assets of rival US cinema software company Retriever Software.

The US$6.5 million (NZ$9.8 million) deal sees Vista add Colorado-based Retriever’s software, intellectual property and customer relationships covering more than 200 sites to its portfolio.

Kimbal Riley, Vista Group CEO, said Retriever founder, Ed Kearney and the rest of the Retriever team had developed great cinema management software and built a loyal customer base over a number of years.

"By joining forces with Retriever, Vista Cinema cements its position as the world’s leading software company serving the cinema industry.”

Vista Group bore the brunt of global COVID-19 restrictions as cinema chains suffered from lockdowns and other limitations on business. However, it appeared to have weathered that storm and emerged with a new cloud-based cinema management system called Vista Cloud.



Vista Cloud won its first customer in Australia's Wallis Cinemas last week.

The Retriever deal further strengthened Vista Cinema’s market share in the US and opened new opportunities for its new flagship product, Vista Group said.



“We’re constantly innovating and evolving our technology, that’s why we launched Vista Cloud to the market last year to sit alongside our other products like Veezi," Vista Cinema CEO Leon Newnham said.

Retriever’s employees having been offered employment and continuing to operate from Retriever’s offices in Michigan and Colorado.

Some of the purchase price, to be paid in Vista Group shares and cash, was conditional on achieving performance targets.

