IBM A/NZ MD Katrina Troughton exits amid regional business merge

Agnes Heftberger takes charge as general manager and technology leader for the region.

Katrina Troughton (IBM) Credit: IBM

IBM Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Katrina Troughton has departed the company following plans to merge its A/NZ business with its operations in Southeast Asia and Korea to create a business group covering the entire region, naming it ASEANZK.

Troughton has held many senior leadership roles with IBM over 25 years and undertook A/NZ leadership duties in 2019. She has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Big Blue, a spokesperson confirmed.

Leading the charge in the newly spun up region is Agnes Heftberger under the remit of general manager and technology leader for ASEANZK.

Heftberger will be Singapore-based and has already notched up 20 years experience with Big Blue.

She was previously vice president of sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland before tackling her new gig.

An IBM spokesperson said that at the beginning of the year the company moved to a three-market structure in Asia Pacific (APAC), merging Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN and Korea into one large market: ASEANZK.

“With the world beginning to pivot around Asia, it’s clear that ASEANZK will not only be a strategically important market, but it is also well positioned to capitalise on the broader growth opportunities in the region,” IBM said.

There have been a few shuffles in IBM’s leadership teams recently.

After just over two years as IBM’s general manager for Asia Pacific, Brenda Harvey stepped down from the role in January, making way for Paul Burton, former IBM executive and ex-CEO at Mastech Infotrellis, to step into the top regional job.

In November, IBM A/NZ partner ecosystem director, Alison Freeman shifted roles to IBM Consulting A/NZ alliances partner.