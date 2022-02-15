CDC Data Centres close to commissioning new Auckland facilities

Auckland go-live expected in first half of 2022 despite COVID-19 constraints.

CDC's Auckland 1 datacentre Credit: Supplied

CDC Data Centres’ two new 14MW datacentres in Auckland are nearing completion and on track to generate revenue this calendar year.

Updating the sharemarket today, major CDC shareholder Infratil reported the facilities were on track to go live in the first half of the year despite COVID-19 constraints.

CDC announced it was building two hyperscale data centres in Auckland in May 2020 after registering a subsidiary that February. At that time the datacentres were picked to cost NZ$80-$100 million to develop and deliver capacity in the near term of up to 20MW.

CDC, which currently operates 164MW of capacity across nine facilities in three campus locations, reported that rack utilisation continued to increase quickly – up to 75 per cent – and it was maintaining a target of 25 per cent compound annual growth.

An additional 104MW of capacity was expected to be commissioned in 2022 across Auckland and the company's new Australian facilities.

"The future development pipeline is expected to add an additional 400MW-plus of capacity across three geographies – Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne," the company reported. Development land banks had also been added in the past 12 months with work ongoing to secure more.

CDC reported it was on track to achieve 2022 EBITDA guidance of A$160 million to A$170 million and had revenue generating workloads secured for 2023.

