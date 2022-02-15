Nextgen's David Long to replace Jo Haanstra at Sektor company Duo

David Long to continue at Nextgen until taking up his new role in April.

David Long (Duo, a division of Sektor) Credit: Supplied

David Long is the new general manager of cyber security distributor Duo, a division of Sektor, filling the role previously held by Jo Haanstra.

Long has been sales director at Nextgen NZ for the last two years and, before that, was at Rubrik in Sydney.

Andre van Duiven, managing director for Sektor New Zealand said Haanstra left some large shoes to fill but Long was on a similar career trajectory, moving from senior sales management to general management.

"He’s got a very strong sales background in high growth environments and a strategic understanding of the market," van Duiven said. "These are key skillsets for our team as Duo continues to expand.”

Long said he was delighted to be joining Duo to continue its record of success and numerous awards.

"The Duo reputation is held in very high regard by its channel partners and strategic vendors alike," he said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to join the team and contribute to Duo’s mission of helping to secure Aotearoa."



Haanstra resigned last month to take up a new position with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) New Zealand.



It was understood that Haanstra, a winner in the 2021 Reseller News Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), would join PwC NZ as a director within the consulting firm’s alliances and consulting team.

Long is continuing to work at Nextgen in the immediate term and will be starting at Duo in time for its new financial year in mid-April.

