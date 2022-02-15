Soul Machines deepens enterprise play with US$70M funding round

With additional participation from new investors Cleveland Avenue, Liberty City Ventures and Solasta Ventures.

Greg Cross (Soul Machines) Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based artificial intelligence (AI) specialist and ‘digital people’ developer Soul Machines has secured US$70 million ($106 million) Series B1 financing, led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2.



Soul Machines has established a reputation for its lifelike CGI characters and autonomous animation platform, which uses AI and neuroscientific principles to reflect human behaviors and emotions in conversation with real people.



Originally spun out of the University of Auckland by co-founders Mark Sagar and Greg Cross, Soul Machines bills itself as an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company, developing an autonomous animation platform aimed at helping “humanise brands and the ways people engage with them”.

In practical terms, the company develops AI, computational brain models and experiential learning to create services that offer organisations new forms of customer experience and engagement.

Using Soul Machines’ technology, companies can create a digital version of their brand ambassadors or an entirely digitally virtual employee, such as a service agent, to interact with customers.



The company moved to extend its global footprint and presence following the completion of a US$40 million Series B financing round in January 2020.

Soul Machines completed its Series A investment round in late 2016, with that funding round, led by Horizons Ventures with Iconiq Capital, bringing in US$7.5 million for the company.



The latest funding round includes additional participation from new investors Cleveland Avenue, Liberty City Ventures and Solasta Ventures.

Existing investors including Temasek, Salesforce Ventures and Horizons Ventures also participated in the fresh funding round, which brings total investment in the company to US$135 million.



The company plans to use its latest investment to continue its rapid growth in the enterprise market, with a specific focus on continuing its deep tech research on its so-called Digital Brain technology.



It also plans to press on with its efforts to launch what it refers to as the future of digital entertainment for the metaverse, with hyper-realistic digital twins of real life celebrities.



“I am thrilled to continue to work with innovative, global brands who understand the power of digital people to communicate, engage and interact with the world,” said Cross, who is the company's chief business officer as well as being a co-founder.



“We are in a transformational era where brands need to introduce different ways of personalisation and ways to deliver unique brand experiences to customers in a very transactional digital world,” he added.



For Anna Lo, investment director at SoftBank Advisers, Soul Machines’ solutions fit into a part of the market that is ripe for opportunity.



“Global brands are investing more in how AI can create an intimate, personalised experience with their customers at scale,” said Lo. “With strong R&D [research and development] capabilities and advanced back-end solutions, we believe that Soul Machines is at the cutting edge for creating digital people that can support companies across functions including customer service, training and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Greg Cross, [CEO] Mark Sagar and the entire Soul Machines team to scale and deliver their cutting-edge digital people to companies across the globe,” she added.

In December last year, Soul Machines signed a five-year agreement with Microsoft to take artificial intelligence in new directions.

Under the agreement, Soul Machines would migrate its applications to Microsoft's Azure cloud and the two companies would collaborate on new products.

