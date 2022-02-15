Dell refreshes partner program

Rola Dagher and Tian Beng Ng (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has refreshed its global partner program for 2022 putting solution providers, cloud service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) under one incentive scheme, one tier structure and one set of tier requirements.



The new program will also offer a 5X tier accelerator for mid-range storage solutions, such as PowerStore and Unity XT, and a new 2 per cent incremental rebate kicker for acquisition and tech refresh opportunities.



At the same time, the Dell APEX Cloud Services portfolio will continue to grow throughout the year, along with geographic resale expansion.



New partner APEX portfolio training competencies have been launched to support partner enablement across these offers.

The company claims that Dell APEX creates opportunities for channel partners to offer customers flexible and simplified IT solutions.



The vendor has also added updates for its Online Solutions Configurator (OSC) and have added dedicated team members to assist with storage quoting to make the process quicker for partners and their customers.

Meanwhile, Dell's 'Access for VMware', which provides licence reselling and rebates, will now be available to all eligible metal tiered partners.

To encourage cross-selling, Dell is also expanding the new business incentive to include the vendor's displays and client peripherals.



"In a world where technology is the driver of progress, it is imperative that we are providing the support our partners need with our portfolio, the Partner Program and its benefits, so they can continue to deliver the outcomes our customers want," said Tian Beng Ng, Dell's channel general manager and senior vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan.



"The important question we always reflect on is how we continue to listen to our partners and innovate the program of the future together.



"Our partner vision will be built on three pillars – streamlining the partner experience, enabling transformation and maximising growth,” he added.



Other program updates include simplifying the competitive swap and tech refresh processes and extending tech refresh to include server leads.

"As we gear up for 2022, we anticipate a data-centric culture, a multi-cloud world, a more distributed environment and a resounding corporate impact on the communities around us," Dell's global channel chief Rola Dagher said.

"It’s clear that technology is critical in today’s 'do-from-anywhere-world'. It is the driver of progress, underpinned by collaboration. It’s our job to support our partners with the portfolio, program and benefits they need to deliver the outcomes our customers are looking for in 2022 and beyond."

Last year, VMware became a standalone company as it officially split with parent firm Dell Technologies and untied the knot that has held them together since 2016.

The move is widely seen as a way for both companies to work with new partners and expand their respective technologies while keep close ties to each other.